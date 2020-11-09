Middle East

Reports: IS Attack West of Baghdad Kills 11

By Agence France-Presse
November 09, 2020 12:13 AM
Security forces remove anti-government protesters' tents at protesters' site in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Saturday, Oct. 31…
Security forces remove anti-government protesters' tents at protesters' site in Tahrir Square, Baghdad, Iraq, Oct. 31, 2020.

BAGHDAD - An attack by an Islamic State group on a lookout point west of Baghdad manned by a state-sponsored tribal force left 11 people dead late Sunday, security sources and medics told AFP. 

The jihadists threw grenades and fired on the tribal Hashed forces stationed at Al-Radwaniyah, on the southern outskirts of the Iraqi capital, near the Baghdad airport.  

"IS attacked the monitoring tower, killing five members of the tribal Hashed and six local people who had come to help repel the attack," a security source said. 

A medic confirmed the toll to AFP and said eight wounded were transferred to a hospital in central Baghdad. 

There was no immediate claim of responsibility from IS. 

IS swept across a third of Iraq in 2014, seizing major cities across the north and west and reaching the suburbs of the capital Baghdad.  

After a fierce three-year fight backed by the U.S.-led coalition, Iraq declared IS defeated in late 2017. 

The coalition has significantly drawn down its troops this year, consolidating them to three main bases in Baghdad, Ain al-Asad in the west and Arbil in the north.  

But IS's sleeper cells have continued to wage hit-and-run attacks on security forces and state infrastructure, particularly in desert areas where troops are stretched thin. 

Attacks with such high tolls and so close to the capital have been rare, however. 

Related Stories

Map of Peshawar in Pakistan
South & Central Asia
Gunmen in Pakistan Kill Member of Ahmadi Religious Minority
Spokesman for Ahmadi community denounces attack, saying victim was 'killed because of his faith' and four members of community have been killed in Peshawar in as many months
Ayaz Gul
By Ayaz Gul
Sun, 11/08/2020 - 11:06 AM
Security forces prevent anti-government protesters from setting up sit in tents in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. Iraqi…
Middle East
Protester Killed in Southern Iraq as Tensions Flare Again
The clashes erupted after some of the protesters tried to set up tents in a public square
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/06/2020 - 04:22 PM
FILE - A Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) fighter stands guard at the Qandil mountains near the Iraq-Turkish border in Sulaimaniya, 330 km (205 miles) northeast of Baghdad, March 24, 2013.
Extremism Watch
Arrests in Northern Iraq Trigger Tensions Between Kurdish Groups
Roundup of alleged PKK-linked militants comes amid Turkish military assault on PKK bases
Default Author Profile
By Namo Abdulla
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 01:18 AM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage