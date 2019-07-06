Middle East

Reports: Deadly Airstrike in North Syria Kills 13 People

By Associated Press
July 6, 2019 12:52 PM
Women walk pass graffiti that reads "Freedom for Ever" on the outskirts of Idlib, north Syria. (AP)
FILE - Women walk pass graffiti that reads "Freedom for Ever" on the outskirts of Idlib, north Syria.

BEIRUT - A war monitor and first responders group say an airstrike has killed at least 13 people in a village in northwestern Syria.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the dead, most of them internally displaced persons, include seven children and three women. They died on Saturday in a Syrian government airstrike on the village of Mhambel in the province of Idlib.
 
Opposition-allied first responders known as the White Helmets also reported the attack and the casualties.
 
Idlib is the last major rebel stronghold in Syria's eight-year civil war. Government troops backed by Russia have been using heavy airstrikes in their campaign to take the area in the past months.

 

Related Stories

A Syrian amputee looks at bodies of civilians reportedly killed in regime airstrikes on the town of Muhambal, in the northern Idlib province, July 6, 2019.
Middle East
Syrian Airstrikes Kill 14 Civilians in Idlib Province
The area is supposed to be protected from a major regime assault by a September deal between Moscow and Ankara
Default Author Profile
By Agence France-Presse
July 06, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press