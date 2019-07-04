Middle East

Rights group: Former Egyptian Presidential Candidate May Die in Jail

By Associated Press
July 4, 2019 11:59 AM
FILE - Abdel-Moneim Aboul-Fotouh talks during interview with the Associated Press at his home in Cairo, Egypt, Nov. 18, 2013.

CAIRO - A rights group is warning that a former Egyptian presidential candidate may die in prison due to medical neglect, meeting the same fate as former president Mohamed Morsi, who collapsed in court last month after having spent almost six years behind bars.

The Cairo Institute for Human Rights Studies released a statement Thursday alleging that Egyptian authorities are deliberately denying Abdel-Moneim Aboul Fotouh -- a viable contender in Egypt's first genuine presidential race of 2012 -- "direly-needed healthcare" for his chronic illnesses. The statement added that the 68-year-old politician was facing "imminent death."

Aboul Fotouh was arrested in February 2018, after voicing harsh criticism of the ruling regime of president Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi. The statement says he has diabetes, hypertension and chronic heart and prostate conditions that require surgeries.

 

