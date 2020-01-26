Middle East

Rocket Attack Hits Baghdad's Green Zone

By VOA News
January 26, 2020 11:54 PM
Anti-government protesters gather while security forces close a bridge leading to the Green Zone government areas, during an ongoing protest in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020.

The U.S. State Department says it is aware of reports of rockets landing Sunday in Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, and called on the Iraqi government to "fulfill its obligations to protect our diplomatic facilities."

A State Department spokesperson did not give any details on where the rockets hit or whether there were any casualties.

Security sources told news agencies at least one rocket landed inside the U.S. embassy compound, wounding three people.

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi condemned the attack and said such actions risked turning his country into a war zone.  He reiterated Iraq's commitment to protecting diplomatic missions in the country.

The rocket attack is the latest in a string of similar incidents in recent months, which the United States blames on Iran-backed militias operating in Iraq.

"Since September there have been over 14 attacks by Iran and Iranian-supported militias on U.S. personnel in Iraq," the State Department spokesperson said.  "The security situation remains tense and Iranian-backed armed groups remain a threat."

Tensions between the United States and Iran spiked with a U.S. airstrike killing top Iranian general Qassem Soleimani outside Baghdad, and a retaliatory series of missile strikes by Iran against an Iraqi airbase used by U.S. forces.

