Rocket Attack Hits Near US Embassy in Baghdad's Green Zone

By Associated Press
September 23, 2019 09:00 PM
FILE - An Iraqi security officer walks near the "Arch of Victory" memorial in the Green Zone of Baghdad, Iraq July 15, 2019.
BAGHDAD - Iraqi security officials say at least two rockets have been fired into the capital's fortified Green Zone, landing around one kilometer (a half-mile) from the U.S. Embassy.

Residents heard the explosions followed by alert sirens that sounded briefly Monday night.

The attack comes amid heightened tensions in the region following an attack on Saudi oil installations that the U.S. and Britain have blamed on Iran. There also has been a series of airstrikes on bases belonging to Iran-backed militias in Iraq that the militias have blamed on Israel.

The attack Monday night was the second since May, when a rocket was fired into the Green Zone, landing near the sprawling U.S. Embassy compound.

Officials said there was no word of casualties from Monday's nights attack. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

