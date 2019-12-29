Middle East

Rocket Attack on Southern Yemen Separatists Kills 10, Hurts Dozens

By Edward Yeranian
Updated December 29, 2019 10:30 AM
People gather at the scene of a blast which struck a military graduation parade in the town of al-Dhalea, Yemen December 29,…
People gather at the scene of a blast which struck a military graduation parade in the town of al-Dhalea, Yemen, Dec. 29, 2019.

CAIRO - A rocket attack on a southern Yemeni separatist militia graduation ceremony has left around 10 people dead and more than several dozen wounded.

A spokesman for the militia, which is aligned with the Saudi-led coalition, is claiming that Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthis were behind the attack.

Newly recruited soldiers are pictured before a blast struck their parade in the town of al-Dhalea, Yemen, Dec. 29, 2019.

Survivors helped victims of the rocket attack as rescue workers evacuated the wounded to ambulances, taking them to hospitals in the southern Yemeni capital of Aden.

Amateur video showed a crater where rockets struck near a viewing stand at the ceremony for cadets of the southern separatist "Security Belt" forces. A similar attack in August by Yemen's Houthi militia forces killed the group's top commander Gen. Munir Mahmoud al-Mashali.

Majed al-Shouaiby, a spokesman for the "Security Belt" forces, told Arab media that the Houthis fired rockets at the military parade from a position north of the town of Dhalea, where the attack took place.

Map of al-Dhalea Yemen

The Houthis have not claimed responsibility for the attack, as yet.

The southern separatist "Security Belt" forces, which are trained by the United Arab Emirates, control the strategically important town of Dhalea, 140 kilometers north of Aden, along the main highway from Aden to the Houthi-controlled capital of Sanaa.

Col. Abdou al-Majali, a spokesman for forces loyal to Saudi-backed Yemeni President Abdrabbu Mansour Hadi, also accused the Houthis of responsibility for the attack.

He claims that the Houthis are fighting their opponents from the air (using rockets and drones) because they have been unable to score any military victories using their forces on the ground.

Yemen's southern separatists, targeted in Sunday's attack, have been fighting the Houthis alongside other forces loyal to President Hadi. The separatists, who are seeking independence for southern Yemen, clashed with other forces loyal to Hadi in Aden this past summer summer.

 

Related Stories

Disabled Yemeni women take part in a local wheelchair basketball championship in Yemen's capital Sanaa on December 9, 2019. …
Extremism Watch
Yemen's Women With Disabilities Seek Inclusion Through Wheelchair Basketball
Winners will compete in regional championship next year in Beirut 
Default Author Profile
By Nisan Ahmado
Sat, 12/28/2019 - 15:48
Shiite Houthi tribesmen hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a tribal gathering showing support for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. Yemen's Houthi rebels said late Friday night that they were halting drone…
Middle East
UN: 17 Civilians Killed in 3rd Attack on Yemen Market
The Saudi-led coalition acknowledged on Thursday it had carried out an operation in Monabbih, a Saada district where the market is located
AFP logo
By AFP
Thu, 12/26/2019 - 10:12
A boy waits for food supplies provided by the World Food Programme at a school in Sanaa, Yemen, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The U.N…
Middle East
Aid Groups Halt Work in South Yemen After Targeted bombings
The bombings signaled 'an alarming escalation in the risks faced by humanitarian workers' and halted the provision of badly needed aid to 217,000 residents, a UN statement said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 12/24/2019 - 10:28
FILE PHOTO: People walk past a school damaged during the ongoing war in Taiz, Yemen, December 18, 2018. REUTERS/Anees Mahyoub…
Middle East
Warring Yemen Parties Carry Out Prisoner Swap
The local deal coincided with renewed diplomatic efforts by the United Nations this week and as Saudi Arabia carries out informal talks with the Houthis about a possible cease-fire
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 14:26
Edward Yeranian
Written By
Edward Yeranian

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage