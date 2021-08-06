Middle East

Rocket Fire From Lebanon Draws Retaliatory Israeli Strikes

By AFP
August 06, 2021 05:34 AM
JERUSALEM - Israeli warplanes struck Lebanon for a second straight day Friday after more than 10 rockets were fired across the border amid rising tensions with Iran, the military said.

The air force is "currently striking the launch sources in Lebanon," the military said.

"More than 10 rockets were fired from Lebanon into Israeli territory. Most of the rockets were intercepted by the... aerial defense system while the rest of them landed in open areas adjacent to Har Dov," the disputed Shebaa Farms border district, the air force said on Twitter.

Shiite militant group Hezbollah, with which Israel fought a devastating 2006 war, claimed the rocket fire, which came as tensions flare between Israel and Hezbollah ally Iran.

