Rockets Hit Iraqi Base 

Iraq's military said Tuesday two rockets struck a base south of Baghdad hosting U.S.-led coalition troops and NATO trainers.

The statement did not include any mention of casualties.

The rockets hit the Basmaya base, where there are coalition troops from Spain as part of the mission to combat the Islamic State militant group.

This photo released by the government-affiliated Media Security Cell on March 12, 2020, shows a rocket-rigged truck launcher after a rocket attack on Camp Taji, a few miles north of Baghdad, in Rashidiya, Iraq.

A rocket attack last week at Camp Taji, north of the Iraqi capital, killed two U.S. service members and a British medic, while wounding 14 others.

The U.S. has blamed such attacks on Iranian proxies in Iraq.

U.S. forces carried out retaliatory strikes Thursday and Friday against weapons depots of the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah.