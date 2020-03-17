Middle East

Rockets Hit Iraqi Base 

By VOA News
March 17, 2020 07:25 AM
Iraqi soldiers sit in a vehicle during a training exercises at Basmaya base, 40 kilometers southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday,…
FILE - Iraqi soldiers sit in a vehicle during a training exercises at Basmaya base, 40 kilometers southeast of Baghdad, Jan. 24, 2016.

Iraq's military said Tuesday two rockets struck a base south of Baghdad hosting U.S.-led coalition troops and NATO trainers. 

The statement did not include any mention of casualties. 

The rockets hit the Basmaya base, where there are coalition troops from Spain as part of the mission to combat the Islamic State militant group. 

This photo released by the government-affiliated Media Security Cell on March 12, 2020, shows a rocket-rigged truck launcher after a rocket attack on Camp Taji, a few miles north of Baghdad, in Rashidiya, Iraq.

A rocket attack last week at Camp Taji, north of the Iraqi capital, killed two U.S. service members and a British medic, while wounding 14 others. 

The U.S. has blamed such attacks on Iranian proxies in Iraq. 

U.S. forces carried out retaliatory strikes Thursday and Friday against weapons depots of the Iranian-backed group Kataib Hezbollah. 

Related Stories

An Army carry team places the transfer case containing the remains of Army Spc. Juan Miguel Mendez Covarrubias, 27, from…
Middle East
US: Attacks on American Troops in Iraq ‘Will Not Be Tolerated’ 
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Iraq’s Prime Minister Monday to discuss an attack that left two service members dead 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/16/2020 - 11:49
Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a briefing at the Pentagon in Washington, Monday, March 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Susan…
Middle East
Pentagon Chief: All Options on Table After Attack in Iraq
Two Americans and British service member are dead, with 14 American, British and Polish nationals wounded in Wednesday's rocket attack on Camp Taji, a military base north of Baghdad
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 13:15
This photo released by the government-affiliated Media Security Cell on Thursday, March 12, 2020, shows a rocket-rigged truck…
USA
Top US Commander: Iran Threat 'Remains High' After US Hits Back Against Iran Proxy in Iraq
Iraqi leaders say they are angered by US 'blatant attack'
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 03/12/2020 - 22:11
A handout picture received from the US embassy in Iraq on December 31, 2019, shows American soldiers taking position around the…
Middle East
Barrage of Rockets Target Iraqi Base, Killing 2 Americans, 1 Brit
U.S. officials suspect Iranian-backed militias are behind the barrage of Katyusha rockets that struck the base late Wednesday
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Wed, 03/11/2020 - 19:57
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage