Rockets Hit Military Base Near Baghdad; No Casualties, Iraqi Military Says

By Reuters
July 24, 2020 04:13 PM
Iraqi Army soldiers in a M1A1 Abrams tank, purchased from the U.S., participate in joint training with U.S. troops at the…
FILE - Iraqi army soldiers in a M1A1 Abrams tank, purchased from the U.S., participate in joint training with U.S. troops at the Besmaya Combat Training Center southeast of Baghdad, Iraq, Aug 24, 2010.

BAGHDAD - Four Katyusha rockets hit a military base used by U.S.-led coalition troops south of Baghdad on Friday and caused some material damage but no casualties, the Iraqi military said in a statement.

The rockets hit Besmaya base, where Spanish troops have been based as part of the fight directed by the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State. The coalition is reducing its troops in Iraq.

A number of rocket and mortar attacks have hit bases hosting coalition forces and landed near the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad in recent months. The United States blames Iran-backed militia groups.

No known paramilitary groups loyal to Iran have claimed responsibility for the attacks.

