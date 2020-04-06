Rockets Target Foreign Oil Field in Iraq 

Officials in southern Iraq say three rockets landed near the site of a foreign oil field Monday.

The rockets targeted the Burjesia area of Basra, Iraq’s main southern city.

Authorities say a rocket launcher was found nearby after the attack.

The strike caused “no significant damage,” according to the Associated Press.

There has been no immediate claim of responsibility.

Reuters reports the site of the attack “has been largely empty in recent weeks because of the evacuation of nearly all foreign personnel due to the coronavirus crisis.”