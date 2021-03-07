Middle East

Rouhani: Iran Ready to ‘Immediately’ Take Measures if US Lifts Sanctions

By RFE/RL
March 07, 2021 08:37 AM

FILE - In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian Presidency, President Hassan Rouhani addresses the nation in a televised speech in Tehran, Iran, Feb. 10, 2021.

Iran says its prepared to take steps to live up to measures in the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as soon as the United States lifts economic sanctions on the country. 

"Iran is ready to immediately take compensatory measures based on the nuclear deal and fulfill its commitments just after the U.S. illegal sanctions are lifted and it abandons its policy of threats and pressure," Iranian President Hassan Rohani said on March 7. 

Rohani made the remarks as he received Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney amid diplomatic efforts to revive the landmark nuclear deal. Ireland is not party to the deal, but Dublin has the role of facilitator in the implementation of the nuclear agreement. 

Rohani criticized the European signatories of the deal — Britain, France, and Germany — for what he said was their inaction on their commitments to the agreement. He said Iran "is the only party that has paid a price for it." 

U.S. President Joe Biden has signaled his readiness to revive the deal, but insists Iran first return to all its nuclear commitments. 

Former U.S President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew Washington from the agreement that aimed to restrict Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from sanctions. 

The Trump administration argued that the agreement failed to address Iran's ballistic-missile program or its support for regional groups that Washington considers terrorists. 

After withdrawing in 2018, the United States reimposed sanctions on Iran. In response, Iran gradually and publicly abandoned the deal’s limits on its nuclear development. 

More Coverage