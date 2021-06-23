Middle East

Russia, China Question Need for Aid Operations from Turkey to Northwest Syria 

By Margaret Besheer
June 23, 2021 10:31 PM
In this handout photo provided by the US Embassy in Turkey, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,…
FILE - In this handout photo provided by the U.S. Embassy in Turkey, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., examines aid at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria, June 3, 2021.

The U.N. secretary-general personally appealed to the Security Council on Wednesday to extend vital cross-border aid from Turkey into northwest Syria for another year, saying not to do so “would have devastating consequences.”

“Despite the U.N.’s massive response in Syria and across the region, more humanitarian access is required to reach those most in need,” Antonio Guterres told the 15-nation council by video from Brussels. “That is why I have been clearly expressing how important it is to maintain and expand access, including cross-border and cross-line operations.”

The council must decide by July 10 whether to renew the Bab al-Hawa crossing point from Turkey, which gives the U.N. and its partners access to about 3.4 million people in northwest Syria. The areas served by the operation assist people in parts of Syria outside government control. Without it, millions would be left without food aid, medical supplies and COVID-19 vaccines.

Russia has expressed a desire to shutter the seven-year-old cross-border aid operation completely. In the past two years, it has succeeded in pressuring the council to gradually close three other crossing points under the threat of Moscow’s veto forcing the closure of them all.

A Free Syrian Army flag flies at Bab al-Hawa crossing point in Syria July 8, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
FILE - A Free Syrian Army flag flies at Bab al-Hawa crossing point in Syria, July 8, 2017.

Council members have been braced for a showdown with Russia, and at Wednesday’s monthly discussion of the humanitarian situation, they laid out their positions.

Thirteen of the 15 envoys expressed clear support for continuing the operation for another year via the Bab al-Hawa crossing. Several ambassadors also called for an expansion of crossing points, namely reauthorizing two of the shuttered crossings: Bab al-Salam, also in the northwest, and Al Yarubiyah, which connects Syria with Iraq. That crossing was a vital lifeline for medical supplies into the country and was shut down in January 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic hit.

Only Russia and China questioned the need for the cross-border operation. They both argued that moving supplies from Damascus across conflict front lines was adequate to meet needs; the U.N., NGOs and other council members disagreed.

'Only legitimate way'

“Cross-line assistance is the only legitimate way of delivering humanitarian assistance in any operation,” Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said of aid operations generally.

Moscow has argued that the Syrian government should control all assistance, even that going into areas outside its control.

China’s envoy said the council should include “specific requirements for scaling up cross-line assistance” in the draft resolution it will consider next month on the operation.

They both also called for the lifting of unilateral sanctions imposed by some Western nations, including the United States, on President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. Humanitarian exemptions are made in cases where sanctions would impede aid distribution.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to the media in Ankara, Turkey, Friday, June 4, 2021, at…
FILE - Linda Thomas-Greenfield, U.S. ambassador to the U.N., speaks to reporters in Ankara, Turkey, June 4, 2021, at the end of a three-day visit to Turkey, which included a trip to the Bab al-Hawa border crossing between Turkey and Syria.

U.S. envoy Linda Thomas-Greenfield visited the Syrian-Turkish border and Bab al-Hawa earlier this month. She told council members that “everybody knows” that without cross-border access, more Syrians will die.

“That’s why this council has a duty to reauthorize Bab al-Hawa, as well as Bab al-Salam and Yarubiyah,” she said. “It doesn’t take much: a technical rollover for 12 months and three crossings. We should do it now, and not leave mothers and fathers wondering if they will be able to feed their children on July 11.”

Later, she told reporters that President Joe Biden raised this issue with Russian President Vladimir Putin last week at their summit in Geneva.

Administration officials said at the time that Biden received no commitment from Moscow.

U.N. acting aid chief Ramesh Rajasingham said a cross-line operation would provide a vital addition to the cross-border lifeline, but it could not replace it in size and scope.

Catastrophe feared

The heads of seven U.N. agencies, including UNCIEF, the World Food Program and the World Health Organization, have also called on the council to renew the cross-border operation in order “to avert a humanitarian catastrophe in northwest Syria.”

The World Food Program said last month that it was pre-positioning food supplies to distribute in July through September in northwest Syria, should the cross-border operation not be renewed. It expects to have those supplies in place by June 30.

Across Syria, the U.N. said 13.4 million people require humanitarian assistance – 20% more than last year. The U.N. has appealed for $4.2 billion to help people inside Syria and an additional $5.8 billion to support Syrian refugees in the region. In total, the secretary-general said they have received only $1.2 billion.

Related Stories

A girl stands near a woman on the rubble of a damaged building in the rebel-held town of Nairab, in northwest Syria's Idlib…
Africa
Somalia, Congo, Afghanistan, Syria Among Most Dangerous for Children in Conflict
UN issues its annual blacklist of countries where children are killed, raped, recruited, maimed or abducted
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Mon, 06/21/2021 - 05:37 PM
A Syrian Internally Displaced Health Worker Continues Helping Others Inside Refugee Camp 
00:01:52
Middle East
Syrian Health Worker, Himself Uprooted, Helps Others Inside Refugee Camp 
2020 brought a new level of fear among the refugees in Shahba camp as the coronavirus pandemic spread in the region
Default Author Profile
By Nevroz Resho
Sun, 06/20/2021 - 02:03 AM
A Syrian child is seen walking near International Red Cross vehicle in the rebel-held city of Douma, in the eastern Damascus…
Middle East
Syria Aid Shifts to Seeds, Sheep and Recovery, Red Cross Federation Says
The head of the Red Cross network says it is time to move beyond the straight humanitarian work of providing food and medicines, though that would continue
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 06/18/2021 - 03:49 PM
Members of Syria's civil defense service (White Helmets) sift through the rubble at Al-Shifaa hospital following shelling of…
Middle East
Shelling at Hospital in North Syria Town Kills at Least 6 
It was not immediately clear who was behind the shelling, which came from areas where government troops and Kurdish-led fighters are deployed
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sat, 06/12/2021 - 06:03 PM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage