Middle East

Satellite Images Show Iran Oil Tanker Sought by US off Syria

By Associated Press
September 6, 2019 11:22 PM
Revision Date
A view of the Grace 1 super tanker with the name "Adrian Darya 1" over the place where "Grace 1" had already been blackened out is seen in the British territory of Gibraltar, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. The shipping agent for an Iranian supertanker…
The Grace 1 super tanker, with the name "Adrian Darya 1" where "Grace 1" had been blackened out, is seen in the British territory of Gibraltar, Aug. 17, 2019.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - A once-detained Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. appears to be off the coast of Syria, where Tehran reportedly promised the vessel would not go when authorities in Gibraltar agreed to release it several weeks ago, according to satellite images obtained Saturday by The Associated Press.

The appearance of the Adrian Darya-1 in waters near Tartus comes as Iran was prepared to announce Saturday what further steps it had taken to move away from its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, more than a year after President Donald Trump withdrew the U.S. from the accord. 

Both events have raised tensions between Iran and the U.S. over recent months that have seen mysterious attacks on oil tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, Iran shooting down a U.S. military surveillance drone and other incidents across the wider Middle East. 

Tracking beacon off

The tanker Adrian Darya-1, formerly known as the Grace-1, turned off its Automatic Identification System late Monday, leading to speculation it would be heading to Syria. Other Iranian oil tankers have similarly turned off their tracking beacons in the area, with analysts saying they believe crude oil ends up in Syria in support of embattled President Bashar Assad's government. 

Images obtained by The Associated Press early Saturday from Maxar Technologies appeared to show the vessel off Syria's coast, about 2 nautical miles (3.7 kilometers) off shore under intermittent cloud cover. 

Oil worth $130 million

Iranian and Syrian officials have not acknowledged the vessel's presence there. There was no immediate report in Iranian state media about the ship, though authorities earlier said the 2.1 million barrels of crude oil onboard had been sold to an unnamed buyer.

The oil on board would be worth about $130 million on the global market, but it remains unclear who would buy the oil as they'd face the threat of U.S. sanctions. 

The new images matched a black-and-white image earlier tweeted by John Bolton, the U.S. national security adviser.

 

Related Stories

A crew member takes pictures with a mobile phone on Iranian oil tanker Adrian Darya 1, previously named Grace 1, as it sits anchored after the Supreme Court of the British territory lifted its detention order, in the Strait of Gibraltar, Spain, August 18, 2019. REUTERS/Jon Nazca TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Middle East
Iranian Oil Tanker Pursued by US Says it Is Going to Turkey
Mariners can input any destination into tracking system, so Turkey may not be its true destination
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
Sun, 08/25/2019 - 05:53
A view of the Grace 1 supertanker stands off the coast of the British territory of Gibraltar, Aug. 16, 2019.
Middle East
US Says It Has Warrant to Seize Iranian Oil Tanker
Tanker remains off the coast of Gibraltar, despite a court ruling that says it can be released
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Fri, 08/16/2019 - 18:25
The Iranian supertanker Grace 1 sits anchored in the British territory of Gibraltar, Aug. 15, 2019, seized last month in a British Royal Navy operation.
Middle East
Iranian Oil Tanker Freed by Gibraltar Despite US Appeal
British overseas territory of Gibraltar releases Iranian supertanker Grace 1 from detention after receiving assurances from Tehran that it would not send its crude oil cargo to Syria
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
Thu, 08/15/2019 - 13:21
A view of the Grace 1 super tanker in the British territory of Gibraltar, Thursday, July 4, 2019. Spain's acting foreign minister says a tanker stopped off Gibraltar and suspected of taking oil to Syria was intercepted by British authorities after a…
Middle East
Iran Calls on Britain to Release Seized Iranian Oil Tanker
Demand comes after Britain accuses Iran of trying to block oil tanker in Persian Gulf
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
Fri, 07/12/2019 - 11:28
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq