Middle East

Saudi Arabia Deepens Oil Cuts As Weak Demand Weighs on Prices

By Reuters
May 11, 2020 11:58 AM
FILE PHOTO: Branded oil tanks at a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq
FILE PHOTO: Branded oil tanks at a Saudi Aramco oil facility in Abqaiq, located in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia.

DUBAI/LONDON - Saudi Arabia will voluntarily deepen oil output cuts from June as low oil prices are causing huge pain to the kingdom's budget and global demand remains weak due to lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic.
 
The announcement by the kingdom to add 1 million barrels per day (bpd) - equal to 1% of global supply - to the previously announced cuts follows last week's phone conversation between U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Arabia's King Salman.
 
Trump had worked last month to persuade Saudi Arabia, fellow OPEC members and Russia - a group known as OPEC+ - to cut oil output after a collapse in crude prices put heavy pressure on U.S. producers.
 
Last Friday, the two men discussed oil and defense amid news Washington would withdraw two Patriot anti-missile batteries from Saudi Arabia that have been a defense against Iran. Washington said the withdrawal was not linked to oil.
 
On Monday, a Saudi energy ministry official said new cuts would bring total Saudi production down by around 4.8 million bpd in June versus April. Output would then stand at 7.492 million bpd, the lowest in almost two decades.
 
"The Kingdom aims through this additional cut to encourage OPEC+ participants, as well as other producing countries, to comply with the production cuts they have committed to, and to provide additional voluntary cuts, in an effort to support the stability of global oil markets," the Saudi official said.
 
Kuwait joined Saudi Arabia in announcing fresh oil production cuts of 80,000 bpd in June, on top of those already agreed under the OPEC+ plan.
 
Oil prices rose on the announcements, with the benchmark Brent and WTI futures paring earlier loses to trade at $31 a barrel and $25.12 a barrel respectively.
 

'Deal with Trump'
 
Global oil demand has slumped by about 30% as the coronavirus pandemic has curtailed travel and economic activity across the world, building up inventories globally.
 
OPEC+ agreed last month to reduce output by 9.7 million bpd for May and June, a record production cut.
 
Producers will slowly relax curbs after June, although reductions in supply will stay in place until April 2022.
 
Christyan Malek, managing director at J.P. Morgan, said he expected Saudi Arabia to further deepen cuts, possibly by another 1.0-1.5 million bpd, under pressure from Trump and its own fiscal pressures at home.
 
On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it would triple value added tax and suspend a cost of living allowance for state workers.
 
"It is a transitory cut to help soften the demand hit in the next few months. It also does appear to be a politically charged cut to meet a deal with Trump," Malek said. "The U.S. energy industry is looking for a bailout from Saudi Arabia."

Related Stories

Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Khalid al-Falih arrives for an OPEC meeting in Vienna, Austria, June 22, 2018.
Economy & Business
Saudi Arabia, Russia Agree to Record Oil Cut Under US Pressure as Demand Crashes
Cuts by OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, amount to 10 million barrels per day or 10% of global supplies, with another 5 million bpd expected to come from other nations to help deal with the deepest oil crisis in decades
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 21:07
An Emirati trader checks the stocks on the screen at the Dubai Financial Market in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, March 8…
Economy & Business
OPEC Meeting Could End Oil Tug-of-War Between Russia, Saudi Arabia
OPEC countries plus Russia are expected to meet Thursday to try to reduce world production as prices plumb historic lows in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Tue, 04/07/2020 - 23:33
Saudi traders chat as they follow a screen displaying Saudi stock market values at the Arab National Bank in Riyadh, Saudi…
Middle East
Saudi Oil Giant Aramco Pushes IPO to Record $29.4 Billion
Saudi oil giant Aramco’s initial public offering raised $29.4 billion by using an overallotment option to sell 450 million more shares to meet investor demand
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 01/12/2020 - 05:20
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage