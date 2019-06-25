Middle East

Saudi Coalition Says Head of Yemen's Islamic State Captured

By Associated Press
June 25, 2019 11:50 AM

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES - A Saudi military spokesman says the country's special forces have captured the leader of the Islamic State group's branch in Yemen during a raid on a house that was under surveillance.

Spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition at war in Yemen, Col. Turki al-Maliki, says the June 3 operation lasted just 10 minutes and resulted in the arrest of Yemen's IS leader, known by his moniker as Abu Osama Al-Muhajir, along with the group's chief financial operator in Yemen and other suspects who were not named.

The statement did not say where the men are now being held nor where in Yemen the raid occurred.

Al-Maliki said in Tuesday's statement the raid, in cooperation with Yemeni forces, also led to the confiscation of weapons, ammunition, laptops, cash and communication equipment.

 

Related Stories

This photograph released by the state-run Saudi Press Agency shows debris on the tarmac of Abha Airport after an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels, in Abha, Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2019.
Middle East
Saudis: Yemeni Rebel Attack on Saudi Airport Kills 1, Wounds 7
Iran-backed Houthi rebels struck same airport in Abha last week, wounding 26
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 23, 2019
FILE - Saudi security officers are seen at Saudi Arabia's Abha airport after it was attacked by Yemen's Houthi group in Abha, June 13, 2019.
Middle East
Yemen Rebels Target Saudi Desalination Plant
Saudi-led coalition fighting the rebels said the projectile struck near the plant in the Al-Shuqaiq area of Jizan. 
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
June 20, 2019
This photograph shows debris on the tarmac of Abha Regional Airport after an attack by Yemen's Houthi rebels in Abha, Saudi Arabia, June 12, 2019.
Middle East
Saudi-Led Coalition Strikes Houthi Positions in Yemen Capital
Saudi state TV reports that among the targets are air defense systems
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
June 14, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press