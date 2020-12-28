Saudi Court Sentences Women’s Rights Activist

Middle East

By VOA News
December 28, 2020 07:57 AM
A Saudi court has sentenced prominent women’s rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul to nearly six years in prison.

State-linked news outlet Sabq said Saudi Arabia’s anti-terrorism court found al-Hathloul guilty of agitating for change, pursuing a foreign agenda and using the internet to harm public order.

Al-Hathloul has been in prison since 2018 after being arrested along with at least a dozen other Saudi women’s rights activists.

She called for reforms such as ending male guardianship laws and allowing women the right to drive.

Her case has brought criticism from U.N. rights experts, human rights groups and lawmakers from the United States and European Union.

