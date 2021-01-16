Middle East

Saudi FM Says Embassy to Reopen in Qatar Within Days

By Agence France-Presse
January 16, 2021 11:03 AM
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 14, 2021.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud attends a news conference following talks with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, Jan. 14, 2021.

RIYADH - Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said Riyadh will reopen its embassy in Qatar as part of a deal to normalize ties with its neighbor and end a three-year rift.
 
The kingdom will restore full diplomatic ties with Qatar as part of the deal struck earlier this month, and the Saudi embassy in Doha will reopen within days, the foreign minister said.
 
He added, in remarks broadcast on official Al-Ekhbariyah television, that any delay is only due to logistics.
 
Saudi Arabia and its allies the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in June 2017 slapped a blockade on Qatar that included closing airspace to the country over claims it backed Islamist groups and was too close to Iran — charges Doha has always denied.
 
The quartet agreed to lift the restrictions at a Gulf Cooperation Council summit last week in the Saudi desert city of Al-Ula, after a flurry of diplomatic activity by outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump's administration.
 
As part of the deal, flights between the two countries resumed Monday after the reopening of land borders.

Related Stories

Visitors show their documents to Saudi customs officials as they travel from Qatar through the Salwa crossing between the two countries, Jan. 10, 2021.
Middle East
Elated Qataris Stream into Saudi Arabia after Border Re-Opened
Qataris celebrate crossing their border with Saudi Arabia, calling the kingdom 'our second country,' as Doha readies its strict coronavirus measures for Saudis to enter following a Gulf diplomatic thaw
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 01/10/2021 - 08:25 AM
In this photo provided by the Saudi Royal Court, Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, right, welcomes Qatar's Emir.
Middle East
Saudi Arabia, Qatar Appear to Mend Ties After 3 Yr Feud 
Saudi Arabia reopens land, air and sea borders with Doha as Qatar's emir arrives for GCC summit in Riyadh
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 10:50 AM
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah speaks during a news conference in Amman, Jordan, Oct. 19, 2020.
Middle East
Saudi Arabia to Lift Embargo on Qatar
Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Ahmad Nasser al-Sabah says agreement would be signed at Gulf Cooperation Council summit in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 01/04/2021 - 03:49 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage