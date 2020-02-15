Middle East

Saudi-led Coalition Says Its Warplane Was Downed Over Yemen

By Associated Press
February 15, 2020 10:09 AM
FILE - A Yemeni man inspects destruction at a charity's destroyed food aid storage facility, following a reporteded Saudi-led coalition airstrike in the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah, December 23, 2017.
FILE - A Yemeni man inspects destruction at a charity's destroyed food aid storage facility, following a reported Saudi-led coalition airstrike on the Yemeni port city of Hodeidah

SANAA, YEMEN - The Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen said Saturday one of its warplanes was shot down over a mountainous northern province while providing air support to government forces fighting the country's rebels.

Saudi Arabia's state-run news agency quoted Col. Turki al-Maliki, a spokesman for the coalition, as saying the tornado warplane belonging to Saudi Arabia's air force was crashed over the province of Jawf last Friday.

The report did say whether there were causalities or provide further details.

The Houthi rebels said they shot down the warplane with an advanced ground-to-air missile.

The Yemen conflict began with the 2014 takeover of Sanaa by the Houthis, who control much of the country's north along the border with Saudi Arabia. A Saudi-led military coalition allied with Yemen's internationally recognized government has been fighting the Iranian-backed Houthis since 2015.

In a relentless campaign, Saudi-led airstrikes have hit schools, hospitals and wedding parties and killed thousands of Yemeni civilians. The Houthis have used drones and missiles to attack Saudi Arabia.

The war has killed over 100,000 people and created the world's worst humanitarian crisis, leaving millions suffering from food and medical shortages.

Related Stories

A Yemeni family waits in the departure hall at Sanaa International airport for a U.N. flight, Yemen, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The…
Middle East
Dozens of Yemenis Flown to Jordan for Medical Treatment
Houthi-run health ministry says 32,000 Yemenis need urgent intervention
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Thu, 02/13/2020 - 15:52
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage