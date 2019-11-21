Middle East

Son of Egypt's Former President Mubarak Says Mother ill

By Associated Press
November 21, 2019 08:15 AM
Egypt Releases Mubarak's Wife on Bail
FILE - Suzanne Mubarak, wife of Egypt's former President Hosni Mubarak.

CAIRO - One of the sons of Egypt's former autocratic President Hosni Mubarak says his 78-year-old mother and former first lady is in hospital.

Alaa Mubarak tweeted late Wednesday that Suzanne Mubarak was in intensive care but didn't elaborate on her illness. He sought to reassure his followers and tweeted: "Things will be fine, God willing!"

During Hosni Mubarak's 30-year-long rule, his wife had enjoyed significant political power and championed several projects, including efforts to eradicate female genital mutilation.

The 91-year-old Mubarak was ousted in the 2011 uprising that swept Egypt as part of the Arab Spring movements across the region. He was sentenced to life imprisonment but later retried and subsequently acquitted and released in 2017.

Mubarak's two sons, Alaa and Gamal, were both convicted and served terms for corruption.

 

Related Stories

Small groups of protesters gather in central Cairo, shouting anti-government slogans in Cairo, Egypt, Sept. 21, 2019.
Middle East
Woman Arrested After Criticizing Egypt's President
Egypt’s rights record under general-turned-president Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has drawn growing international criticism following a crackdown on dissent and media freedoms
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 11/14/2019 - 10:51
FILE - People hold pictures of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi during a symbolic funeral ceremony at Fatih mosque in Istanbul, June 18, 2019.
Middle East
UN Experts: 'Brutal' Prison Conditions Killed Egyptian Ex-President
Egypt's ex-President Mohamed Morsi endured 'brutal' prison conditions that contributed to his death, UN rights experts say
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 11/08/2019 - 15:58
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage