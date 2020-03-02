Middle East

State Media: Jordan Confirms First Case of Coronavirus

By Reuters
March 02, 2020 11:36 AM
Members of the medical staff work at a new section specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with…
Members of the medical staff work at a new section specialised in receiving any person who may have been infected with coronavirus, at the Al-Bashir Governmental Hospital in Amman, Jan. 28, 2020.

AMMAN - Jordan said on Monday a man who had flown in from Italy had tested positive for the new coronavirus, the first case confirmed in the country, state news agency Petra reported.

The Jordanian citizen had flown back nearly two weeks ago on a plane with around 100 passengers, Health Minister Saad Jaber told a news conference.

The man was quarantined at his home with strict controls on his movement and was in "stable" condition, Jaber said.

Another Jordanian was under close observation, the minister added.

Italy, the European country worst affected by the outbreak so far, has recorded 34 deaths and 1,694 cases.

Last week, Jordan's state carrier Royal Jordanian suspended flights between Amman and Rome until further notice and reduced flights to major Asian destinations.

Related Stories

FILE - An American Airlines aircraft is preparing to land at Reagan National airport near Washington, DC. (Photo: Diaa Bekheet)
Coronavirus Outbreak
FACTBOX: Airlines Suspend Flights Due to Coronavirus Outbreak
Airlines have been suspending flights or modifying services in response to the coronavirus outbreak
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 10:12
An employee works at a manufacturing plant of Sany Heavy Industry Co. during a government-organised tour of manufacturers based…
Coronavirus Outbreak
China's Factories at Risk of Double Whammy as Coronavirus Hits South Korea, Japan
Cases of the flu-like epidemic have jumped in South Korea and Japan, prompting some manufacturers there to partially suspend operations and risking a reduction in the supply of spare parts to factories in China as they restart work
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 11:03
A medical supply store worker organizes masks that customers are buying as a precaution against the spread of the new coronavirus COVID-19, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Feb. 26, 2020.
Coronavirus Outbreak
US Surgeon General: Don't Buy a Mask to Prevent Coronavirus
Wash hands, cover coughs, Dr. Jerome Adams says
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Mon, 03/02/2020 - 10:55
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage