Middle East

STC announces plan for self-rule in south Yemen; government calls it ‘catastrophic’

By Reuters
April 25, 2020 09:40 PM
FILE PHOTO: A boy carries a weapon as he and Houthi supporters are seen during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen, April 2, 2020…
FILE - A boy carries a weapon as he and Houthi supporters are seen during a gathering in Sanaa, Yemen, April 2, 2020.

ADEN, YEMEN - Yemen’s separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on Sunday announced it would establish a self-ruled administration in the regions under their control, which the internationally recognized Saudi-backed government said would have “catastrophic consequences” for a November peace deal.

Under a deal to end the power struggle in south Yemen, agreed to in Riyadh, the STC and other southerners were supposed to join a new national cabinet and place all forces under control of the internationally recognized government. The STC is supported by the United Arab Emirates.

“The announcement by the so-called transitional council of its intention to establish a southern administration is a resumption of its armed insurgency... and an announcement of its rejection and complete withdrawal from the Riyadh agreement," Yemen's foreign ministry said in a statement on Twitter.

"The so-called transitional council will bear alone the dangerous and catastrophic consequences for such an announcement," it said. 

 

Related Stories

A technician tests swabs from patients for COVID-19 infection at the Central Health Laboratory in the Yemeni capital Sanaa,…
COVID-19 Pandemic
War-Ravaged Yemen 'Running out of Time' on COVID-19
The UN warns peace is more urgent than ever, as Yemen's decimated health care system faces the coronavirus
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 04/16/2020 - 15:25
A view of a deserted street, during a curfew after the state's first case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), was announced, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Yemen Has 1st Confirmed Virus Case, More Than 10k in Israel
Experts have warned that Yemen is a uniquely dangerous place for the coronavirus to spread due to poverty and already existing diseases
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 04/10/2020 - 07:43
A Yemeni man walks on April 2, 2020 past a closed shopping centre on a deserted street in the heart of the Yemeni port city of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Saudi-Led Coalition Adopts Coronavirus Cease-Fire in Yemen
UN urges warring parties all over the world to halt fighting to allow aid and health care to reach vulnerable populations
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 04/09/2020 - 03:27
A handout photo taken and released by the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) on March 29, 2020 shows Saudi-led coalition spokesman…
Middle East
Saudi Coalition Launches Air Strike on Yemen Capital 
Monday attack in Sana'a is unusual as Saudi Arabai’s de-escalation drive in Yemen has reduced bombings in the capital in recent months 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 03/30/2020 - 11:19
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage