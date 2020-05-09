Middle East

Syria Reduces Fuel Subsidies as Economic Crisis Deepens

By Associated Press
May 09, 2020 04:29 PM
Men ride a motorbike past cars, in line at a gasoline station, waiting to fuel up in Aleppo, Syria April 11, 2019. Picture…
FILE - Men ride a motorbike past cars, in line at a gasoline station, waiting to fuel up, in Aleppo, Syria April 11, 2019.

BEIRUT - Syria's oil ministry has announced that it is reducing its automobile fuel subsidies, removing owners of more than one car and users of vehicles with powerful engines from its ration system.

The ministry said Saturday that the decision was effective Sunday.

War-ravaged and sanction-battered Syria is grappling with a new phase of its economic crisis. Its local currency began plummeting in value late last year, and now coronavirus restrictions have limited economic activities and likely hurt government revenues from the sale of fuel.
 
Subsidized fuel is distributed through a smart card system, whereby smaller cars receive up to 100 liters (26 gallons) of fuel a month at 250 Syrian pounds a liter (36 cents per 0.25 gallons.)
 
Non-subsidized fuel goes for nearly double the price at 450 Syrian pounds a liter (64 centers per 0.25 gallons.) The smart card distribution and limit on subsidized fuel were introduced last year amid an increasing fuel shortage.
 
The economy of the war-ravaged country, also suffering from years of sanctions, saw the local currency plummet late last year. That sent prices of basic goods soaring and was soon followed by restrictions imposed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that limited movement and trade.
 
The price of vegetables and eggs went up by as much as 75% in March and the government included subsidized bread under the smart card system. It also banned the export of some commodities, including eggs and dairy, to contain the price rise.
 
The Syria Report, which follows the local economy, reported last month a drop in the consumption of oil by about 50% because of coronavirus movement restrictions — a decline that is likely to have hurt government revenues. The government produces some of its fuel for domestic needs but buys the rest from Iran, which extends a credit line to Damascus, that in turns sells it for a profit on the market.
 
Restrictions on movement are being gradually lifted. Public transportation resumes operating within provinces starting Sunday. 

Related Stories

In this photo released on Saturday April 18, 2020, by the Syrian official news agency SANA, shows a Syrian woman with her sons…
Middle East
Syrian Elections Delayed a Second Time Because of Coronavirus
Syrian government has begun gradually easing restrictions imposed since mid-March to fight the virus, but schools and universities remain closed and a nighttime curfew is in place
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 05/07/2020 - 15:59
Residents of a suburban neighborhood on the edge of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo return to their homes to check the damage caused by fighting between regime forces and rebel fighters.
Middle East
Syrian Army Says Israeli Jets Hit Military Outposts in Aleppo Province
Monday's attack was the fifth such strike in two weeks on suspected Iranian targets 
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 21:03
Map of Raqqa in Syria
Middle East
Investigation Urged into Syrian Gorge Used to Dump Dead Bodies
Human Rights Watch says its drone investigation of al-Hota gorge revealed at least six bodies floating in water at the bottom of the site, and more remains likely lie below water’s surface
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 05/04/2020 - 17:21
A member of a non-governmental aid organization measures temperature as a preventive measure for coronavirus in the town of…
COVID-19 Pandemic
UN: 'Tragedy Beckons' if COVID-19 Hits Syria Hard 
Syria’s health care system, crippled by nearly a decade of war, seen as unable to cope with a serious outbreak
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Wed, 04/29/2020 - 19:57
AP logo
By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage