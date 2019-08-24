Middle East

Syria Says It Responded to Attack Over Damascus 

By Associated Press
August 24, 2019 10:05 PM
FILE - An Israeli Air Force F-15 in flight near the city of Beersheba.
DAMASCUS, SYRIA - Syria's air defenses responded late Saturday to "hostile" targets over Damascus, shooting down all incoming missiles before they reached their targets, state media reported, while Israel said its air force struck several targets southeast of the capital. 
 
State TV did not give further details about the Israeli attack, which occurred shortly before midnight.   
 
An Israeli military spokesman, Avichay Adraee, tweeted that warplanes struck several targets in the village of Aqraba, southeast of Damascus. He said the strikes aimed to abort a "terrorist attack" that Iran's Quds Force, an elite wing of the Revolutionary Guard, and other Shiite militias were planning to carry out against Israeli targets.  
 
Israel frequently conducts airstrikes and missile attacks inside war-torn Syria but rarely confirms them. Israel says it targets mostly bases of Iranian forces and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah in Syria.  
 
The last such attack occurred Aug. 1, when Syria said Israel carried out a missile attack in the country's south, causing material damage. 

