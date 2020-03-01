Middle East

Syria State Media: Turkish Forces Target 2 Syrian Planes

By VOA News
March 01, 2020 11:57 AM
A Turkish military convoy is seen moving through eastern Idlib province, Syria, Feb. 28, 2020, a day after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in the province in an airstike by Syrian government forces.
A Turkish military convoy is seen moving through eastern Idlib province, Syria, Feb. 28, 2020.

Syrian state media (SANA) said on Sunday that Turkish forces targeted two Syrian planes over the Idlib region.  

SANA reported pilots landed safely and got out of the unmanned warplanes in parachutes.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a Britain-based monitor, said the two jets went down over regime-held territory, likely after being targeted by Turkish F-16 planes.

Turkey's Defense Ministry said the planes were targeted after one if its aerial drones was downed.  

The Syrian government announced it was closing its airspace for any flights or drones across the country's northwest.

Syria's military said aircraft that try to enter Syrian airspace are expected to be treated with hostility and “shot down.”

“Any jet that violates our airspace will be treated as a hostile target that must be shot down and prevented from achieving its goals,'' the Syrian military statement said

Syria's Idlib province is part of the last remaining Syrian territory held by Turkey-backed rebels. In February, 55 Turkish soldiers died in the area.

The latest confrontations in Syria come amid increased tensions between Turkey and Russia-- the countries that support opposite sides of the Syrian civil war.

On Sunday, Turkey's defense ministry said though the country is "successfully" continuing its military operation in northwestern Syria against the Russian-backed regime in Damascus, the Turkish government  does not "desire or intention to clash with Russia."

Via Operation Spring Shield  

Turkish military forces disclosed an intensification of their Operation Spring Shield military operation after 34 Turkish soldiers were killed in a Syrian air strike in the Idlib region.

"Following the heinous attack on February 27 in Idlib, Operation Spring Shield successfully continues. … We don't have the desire or intention to clash with Russia,” Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said, according to state news agency Anadolu.  

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on February 29 that he spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone conversation saying that Moscow should let Turkey deal with the Syrian government forces.

The continuous fighting in northwest Syria triggered a humanitarian debacle and reports say the single largest wave of displacement in the nine-year Syrian civil war.

The United Nations said Sunday about 13,000 people traveled to Turkey's border with Greece, after Turkey officially announced its borders were open to migrants and refugees hoping to make their way into the European Union.

 

Related Stories

Migrants walk to reach Pazarakule border gate, Edirne, Turkey, at the Turkish-Greek border on Sunday, March 1, 2020. Turkey's…
Europe
Turkey Raises Migrant Pressure on Europe Over Syria Conflict
Around 13,000 migrants have gathered along the Turkish-Greek border, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said as several thousand migrants were in skirmishes with Greek police firing tear gas across the frontier
AFP logo
By Agence France-Presse
Sun, 03/01/2020 - 08:54
Placards are attached on security barriers outside the Russian Consulate following a protest against killing of Turkish…
Middle East
Turkey’s President Calls on Russia to Step Aside in Syria 
Erdogan says Ankara is retaliating against Syrian forces for the killing of 34 Turkish soldiers
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 20:14
Smoke billows over the town of Saraqib in the eastern part of the Idlib province in northwestern Syria, following bombardment by Syrian government forces, Feb. 27, 2020.
Middle East
Syrian Government Claims to Capture More Ground in Idlib
Meanwhile,Turkish President Erdogan claims Turkey has killed more than 2,000 Syrian troops, destroyed 300 military vehicles, and bombed a chemical weapons factory near Aleppo
Edward Yeranian
By Edward Yeranian
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 13:57
A Turkish military convoy is seen moving through eastern Idlib province, Syria, Feb. 28, 2020, a day after 33 Turkish soldiers were killed in the province in an airstike by Syrian government forces.
Middle East
Fears of Escalating Conflict in Syria Grow
Turkish forces pound Syrian military positions in retaliation for the killing of 33 Turkish soldiers
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Sat, 02/29/2020 - 08:01
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage