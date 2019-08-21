Middle East

Syrian Activists: Airstrikes Hit Hospital in Rebel Village

By Associated Press
August 21, 2019 09:03 AM
Members of the Syrian Civil Defense (White Helmets) search for victims amidst the rubble of a building that collapsed during reported airstrikes by pro-regime forces in the village of Beinin in the northern Idlib province, Aug. 20, 2019.
BEIRUT - Syrian opposition activists say airstrikes have hit a hospital in a rebel-held northwestern village, knocking it out of service. There was no immediate word on casualties.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and the Thiqa news agency, an activist collective, said the Rahma hospital in Tel Mannas was hit early on Wednesday.

Activists reported several airstrikes on Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria, as government forces captured new areas from insurgents.

A Syrian government military offensive began April 30 against rebels in Idlib, home to 3 million people. More than half a million have been displaced by violence elsewhere.

Earlier this month, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres authorized an investigation into attacks on health facilities and schools in the rebel-held enclave, following a petition from Security Council members.

