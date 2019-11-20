Middle East

Syrian Attack on Displaced-Persons Camp Kills 15   

By VOA News
November 20, 2019 08:33 PM
EDITORS NOTE: Graphic content / Smoke rises following a reported Russian airstrike on the town of Maaret al-Numan in Syria's…
Smoke rises following a reported airstrike on the town of Maaret al-Numan in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, Nov. 20, 2019.

Syrian forces shelled a displaced-persons camp in rebel-held Idlib Wednesday, killing at least 15 civilians, anti-government activists said.

The missiles set a number of tents on fire; two missiles fell just outside a maternity hospital in the camp in Qah, near the border with Turkey.

The White Helmet rescue group said six children were among the dead.

Idlib province in northwestern Syria is the last major section of the country still under rebel control.

A Russian-brokered truce in August intended to de-escalate the attacks by both sides has just about totally collapsed.

VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage