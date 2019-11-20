Syrian Attack on Displaced-Persons Camp Kills 15   

Syrian forces shelled a displaced-persons camp in rebel-held Idlib Wednesday, killing at least 15 civilians, anti-government activists said.

The missiles set a number of tents on fire; two missiles fell just outside a maternity hospital in the camp in Qah, near the border with Turkey.

The White Helmet rescue group said six children were among the dead.

Idlib province in northwestern Syria is the last major section of the country still under rebel control.

A Russian-brokered truce in August intended to de-escalate the attacks by both sides has just about totally collapsed.