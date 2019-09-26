Syrian Forces Again Used Chemical Weapons, US Says       

Syrian forces used chemical weapons during an attack in Latakia province in May, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

Although no one was killed in the chlorine gas attack, Pompeo said the U.S. “will not allow these attacks to go unchallenged nor will we tolerate those who choose to conceal these atrocities.”

Syria map, Tartus and Latakia

Pompeo said the U.S. is placing sanctions on nine Russian individuals and entities for evading sanctions against deliveries of military jet fuel to Syria.

He also said the State Department is sending another $4.5 million to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons to help in investigate the use of such weapons in Syria.

Latakia is near Idlib province, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria. Syrian forces launched an operation against Idlib in April to try to push the rebels out.

Human rights observers say the Syrian military drive has killed more than 1,000 people and sent more than 400,000 fleeing from their homes.