Middle East

Syrian Troops Capture Key Village in Rebel-Held Idlib

By Associated Press
August 11, 2019 08:40 AM
FILE - A man stands next to collapsed buildings after what activists said was an airstrike from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Habeet, northern Idlib province, Dec. 26, 2014.
FILE - A man stands next to collapsed buildings after what activists said was an airstrike from forces loyal to Syria's president Bashar Al-Assad in Habeet, northern Idlib province, Dec. 26, 2014.

BEIRUT - Syrian government forces captured an important village in the northwestern province of Idlib on Sunday, drawing close to a major town in the last rebel stronghold in the country, state media and opposition activists said.

 The capture of Habeet opens up an approach to southern regions of Idlib, which is home to some 3 million people, many of them displaced by fighting in other parts of the country. Habeet is also close to the town of Khan Sheikhoun, which has been held by rebels since 2012, and to parts of the highway linking the capital, Damascus, with the northern city of Aleppo, Syria's largest.
 
Syrian troops have been trying to secure the M5 highway, which has been closed since 2012. Idlib is a stronghold for al-Qaida-linked militants and other armed groups.
 
Syrian troops have been attacking Idlib and a stretch of land around it since April 30. The three-month campaign of airstrikes and shelling has killed more than 2,000 people on both sides and displaced some 400,000.
 
The government-controlled Syrian Central Military Media said the Syrian army captured the village after fierce fighting with al-Qaida-linked militants.
 
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, an opposition-linked war monitor, described the capture of Habeet as ``the most important advance'' by government forces since April 30. It said the overnight fighting left 18 insurgents and nine pro-government gunmen dead.
 
Syrian troops have been pushing their way into Idlib and rebel-held northern parts of Hama province in recent weeks under the cover of intense airstrikes and shelling.
 
In Damascus, meanwhile, Syrian President Bashar Assad attended Eid al-Adha prayers in a mosque.
 
State news agency SANA showed Assad attending the Muslim prayers early Sunday at Afram Mosque along with top officials, including the prime minister and the country's grand mufti.
 
Over the past few years, Assad's forces have been able to capture most areas controlled by rebels in other parts of the country, including the eastern suburbs of Damascus.
 
Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of the Sacrifice, marks the willingness of the Prophet Ibrahim (Abraham to Christians and Jews) to sacrifice his son.

 

 

Related Stories

Canadian citizen, Kristian Lee Baxter, who was being held in Syria, attends a news conference in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 9, 2019.
Middle East
Canadian Man Held in Syria Is Freed in Beirut
Kristian Lee Baxter, who was detained in Syria last year, was freed through mediation by Lebanon's security chief Abbas Ibrahim
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
August 09, 2019
In this file photo dated May 1, 2019, a woman and child sit on a hill overlooking the Euphrates River in Derik, Syria. Turkey wants to establish a safe zone up to 25 miles (40 kilometers) deep, east of the Euphrates River in Syria, that effectively amounts to almost all the territory controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Middle East
US Promises Parts of Security Deal for NE Syria to Move ‘Rapidly’
The assurances come as Turkey raises concerns previous deals to address its concerns in the region have been stalled by the US
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
August 08, 2019
In this file photo dated May 1, 2019, a woman and child sit on a hill overlooking the Euphrates River in Derik, Syria. Turkey wants to establish a safe zone up to 25 miles (40 kilometers) deep, east of the Euphrates River in Syria, that effectively amounts to almost all the territory controlled by Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Middle East
Turkey, US Progress on Joint 'Safe Zone' in Northern Syria
Agreement leaves out decisions on critical disagreements between the countries, including zone size, administration, and the approach to Syrian Kurdish rebels
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
August 07, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press