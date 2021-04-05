Tensions Between Jordan's King and Half-brother Reportedly Cooled

Tensions appear to have been lowered between Jordan's King Abdullah II and his half-brother, Prince Hamzah, days after the prince was accused of involvement in an attempt to destabilize the kingdom.

The assessment came after a meeting Monday between Abdullah's paternal uncle, Hassan, and Hamzah. Also in attendance for the mediation, which took place at Hassan's home at the Royal Hashemite Court, was Hamzah's brother, Hashem, and three of their cousins.

Hamzah later issued a signed statement.

FILE - Jordan's Prince Hamzah attends a press event in Amman, Sept. 9, 2015.

"In light of the developments of the past two days, I put myself at the disposal of His Majesty the King," the prince said, adding he would remain loyal to the king and to Jordan's constitution.

Earlier in the day, Hamzah struck a defiant tone, saying he would not stay at home despite what he said was a government order for him to do so.

He also said he would not stop communicating with the outside world.

Officials in Jordan had accused Hamzah, 41, with unspecified foreign help, of a "malicious plot" against the government. Hamzah denies involvement, saying he is being targeted for speaking out against corruption and ineffective governance.

A statement released by mediator Malik R. Dahlan, a friend of the family, said the meeting had "been successful and I expect a resolution shortly."

He called the entire incident regrettable and said it was the "result of the clumsy actions of a senior security official and misrepresentation by a government official," adding that "it should have remained a family matter."

According to the Associated Press, he was referring to an incident on Saturday when Jordan's army chief visited Hamzah and told him he could not leave his home or communicate with the outside world.

At least 14 people were arrested for their alleged involvement, including Bassem Awadallah, a former Cabinet minister and one-time head of the royal court, and Sharif Hassan bin Zaid, a member of the royal family.

High-level political arrests are rare in Jordan and the status of the arrested was not clear after news of the mediation.

The U.S. and other Arab nations quickly voiced their support for King Abdullah.

Hamzah and Abdullah are sons of King Hussein, who ruled Jordan until his death in 1999. When Abdullah was named king, he named Hamzah as crown prince, but stripped him of the title five years later.

Hamzah has spoken out against the government before, according to the Associated Press. He has also developed alliances with important tribal leaders, which some say could be a threat to the king.

