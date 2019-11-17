Middle East

Thousands Protest in Lebanon as Politicians Trade Barbs

By VOA News
November 17, 2019 06:37 PM
Protesters say they are angry about government corruption, lack of city services and growing poverty in Beirut, Lebanon on Nov. 16, 2019. (H. Murdock/VOA)
Protesters say they are angry about government corruption, lack of city services and growing poverty in Beirut, Lebanon on Nov. 16, 2019. (H. Murdock/VOA)

Lebanon slipped deeper into a political crisis Sunday as politicians struggled to form a government.

Tens of thousands Lebanese took to the streets in cities and towns across the country to demand a  complete overhaul of the political class. Protesters have accused political leaders of corruption and are demanding social and economic reforms and adequate basic services.

The political crisis grew worse after the former finance minister Mohammad Safadi withdrew his name from consideration for prime minister. In a statement released by his office, Safadi said outgoing Prime Minister Sa'ad al-Hariri should be re-appointed to the post.

Hariri quit on October 29 after weeks of protests.

On Sunday, Hariri blamed the protests and the lack of a government on President Michel Aoun's party, calling its policies "irresponsible regarding that national crisis that they country is passing through.''

Aoun's party responded by saying that Hariri wants to dominate the new Cabinet.  

Tens of thousands continued the protests as the top politicians traded barbs. Crowds gathered outside the prime minister's office chanted, "The people want to bring down the regime.''

The protests in Lebanon have been violence free compared to other parts of the world. Military officials patrolled the streets but have said they will not stop the demonstrations.

Army chief General Joseph Aoun said, "We did not stop anyone who is protesting in squares, but when they want to close roads and harass people we will intervene."


      

Related Stories

A roadblock set up by protesters outside of Tripoli, Lebanon on Nov. 15, 2019. (H. Murdock/VOA)
Middle East
After a Month of Protests in Lebanon, What is Next?
Authorities struggle to build a government to even address protesters demands
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Sun, 11/17/2019 - 15:12
Demonstrators, hoping to pressure the government into fulfilling their demands, block the roads outside of Tripoli, Lebanon, Nov. 15, 2019. (Heather Murdock/VOA)
Middle East
Lebanon Protests Continue as Officials Promise New Government, Reforms
Demonstrators say current government reform plans do not come close to addressing their core concerns
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Fri, 11/15/2019 - 15:03
A demonstrator walks near burning tires during ongoing anti-government protests in Tripoli, Lebanon, Nov. 12, 2019.
Middle East
First Death Reported in Nationwide Protests Wracking Lebanon
Army says local official with a political party was shot dead by soldiers trying to open a road closed by protesters in southern Beirut
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 21:21
Jan Kubis
Middle East
UN Urges Lebanon to Form Government of 'Competence'
Banks and schools were shut in a new wave of disruption as politicians struggled to agree on a new government to steer the country out of its worst economic crisis since the 1975-90 civil war
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Tue, 11/12/2019 - 09:44
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq