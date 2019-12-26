Middle East

Trump Calls for End to Killing in Syria Rebel Bastion

By Agence France-Presse
December 26, 2019 12:45 PM
This picture taken on December 24, 2019 shows a view of a deserted square in Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province…
A deserted square in Maaret Al-Numan in the northwestern Idlib province, Syria, is seen as government forces advance on the town, Dec. 24, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday called for the governments in Moscow, Damascus and Tehran to stop the violence in Syria's rebel-held province of Idlib.

"Russia, Syria, and Iran are killing, or on their way to killing, thousands" of civilians in the northwestern province, Trump tweeted, adding: "Don't do it!"

Heightened regime and Russian bombardment has hit jihadist-held Idlib -- the country's last major opposition bastion -- since mid-December, as regime forces make steady advances on the ground despite an August ceasefire and U.N. calls for a de-escalation.

Nearly 80 civilians have been killed by airstrikes and artillery attacks over the same period, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which estimates that more than 40,000 people have been displaced in recent weeks.

Turkey called Tuesday for the attacks to "come to an end immediately," after sending a delegation to Moscow to discuss the flare-up.

Presidential spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Ankara was pressing for a new ceasefire to replace the August agreement.

Trump on Thursday praised Turkey's efforts, tweeting that Ankara "is working hard to stop this carnage."

 

AFP logo
Written By
Agence France-Presse

