Middle East

Trump Says Will Likely Release Mideast Peace Plan After Israeli Elections

By Reuters
August 18, 2019 09:48 PM
President Donald Trump speaks he meets with survivors of religious persecution in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Washington. The survivors come from countries including, Myanmar, New Zealand, Yemen, China, Cuba,…
FILE - President Donald Trump speaks from the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, July 17, 2019.

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he would likely wait until after Israel's Sept. 17 elections to release a peace plan for the region that was designed by White House senior adviser Jared Kushner.

Kushner, Trump's son-in-law, is the main architect of a proposed $50 billion economic development plan for the Palestinians, Jordan, Egypt and Lebanon that is designed to create peace in the region. 

