Middle East

Trump to Unveil Long Postponed Mideast Peace Plan

By VOA News
January 24, 2020 02:43 AM
FILE - In this March 25, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, after signing a proclamation at the White House in Washington.
FILE - In this March 25, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump smiles at Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, right, after signing a proclamation at the White House in Washington.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to release his long delayed Middle East peace plan before hosting Israeli leaders at the White House next Tuesday.

“It’s a great plan. It’s a plan that really would work,” Trump told reporters as he flew to Florida for a Republican Party meeting.

Trump will host Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and opposition leader Benny Gantz next week. The two will face off in March for the third Israeli general election in a year, with Netanyahu struggling to hold on to power after his indictment for alleged corruption.

FILE - Benny Gantz, leader of Blue and White party, speaks at the President's residence, in Jerusalem, Oct. 23, 2019.

Trump said he is surprised and delighted that the two bitter political rivals will come to the White House at the same time, calling it “unheard of.”

“They both would like to do the deal. They want to see peace,” Trump said.

The Palestinians were not invited to the White House and have rejected the U.S. plan before any details have been made public.

Palestinians are angry the Trump recognized Jerusalem as the Israeli capital and moved the U.S. embassy there in 2018. The Palestinians want East Jerusalem as their capital for a future state. They also are upset at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s recent declaration that Jewish settlements in the West Bank are legal.

Trump told reporters that U.S. officials spoke briefly to the Palestinians and said they have a “lot of incentive” to embrace a peace plan.

“I’m sure they maybe will react negatively at first, but it’s actually very positive for them,” he added.

The Trump administration unveiled the economic portion of its plan in June, which calls for $50 billion in international investment in the Palestinian territories and neighboring Arab states over 10 years.

Palestinian officials rejected it as an insult, saying the West can’t simply throw money at them while ignoring a two-state solution.

The White House has been working on a Middle East peace plan since Trump became president three years ago but has postponed releasing the details in part because of the Israeli political situation.
 

Related Stories

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu greet each other at the World Holocaust Forum in…
Middle East
Israel PM, Election Rival Invited to US to Talk Peace
The White House has invited Israel's prime minister and his main political rival to Washington next week to discuss the 'prospect of peace' with the Palestinians, who have already rejected the administration's long-awaited peace plan
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 01/23/2020 - 19:24
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem,…
Middle East
Israeli Parliament Likely to Consider Netanyahu Immunity    
Lawmakers approved formation of committee to debate the matter; Netanyahu has been indicted for alleged corruption
Default Author Profile
By Kenneth Schwartz
Mon, 01/13/2020 - 20:53
FILE - A man walks past a wall with plaques bearing the words "Embassy United States of America" at the premises of the former U.S. Consulate in Jerusalem, March 12, 2019.
Middle East
US Embassy in Israel Issues Alert Warning of Heightened Mideast Tensions
Notice made no mention of the killing of Iranian military commander Qassem Soleimani by a US drone strike last week, or of any specific country or group
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 01/06/2020 - 14:39
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage