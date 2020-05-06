Middle East

Trump Vetoes Congressional Measure Limiting His Iran War Powers

By Agence France-Presse
May 06, 2020 06:08 PM
WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump on Wednesday vetoed a congressional resolution seeking to limit his war powers in Iran.
 
In a statement, Trump said he had issued the veto because he found the resolution "very insulting" as well as based on "misunderstandings of facts and law."
 
Congress gave final approval for the rare bipartisan rebuke to the president in March. It came in response to fears among both Trump's Republicans and Democrats that the White House was stumbling into war with Iran.
 

