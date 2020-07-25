Tunisia President Designates New PM Amid Hopes of Ending Political Crisis

TUNIS, TUNISIA - Tunisian President Kais Saied on Saturday designated the interior minister as the new prime minister to succeed Elyes Fakhfakh, who resigned over allegations of a conflict of interest, the presidency said.

New Premier Hichem Mechichi pledged to respond to the social and economic demands that have spawned constant protests in the North African country.

"I will work to form a government that meets the aspirations of all Tunisians and to respond to their legitimate demands," Mechichi said.

Mechichi, 46, an independent, now has a month to form a government capable of winning a confidence vote in parliament by a simple majority, or the president will dissolve parliament and call for another election.

The resignation of Fakhfakh this month rippled through parliament, where parties are seeking a no-confidence motion against Speaker Rached Ghannouchi, the leader of the moderate Islamist Ennahda party. A session is scheduled for Thursday.

With Saied choosing Mechichi, the result of any vote in parliament for the government is not guaranteed.

Mechichi is seen as close to Saied and served as the president's adviser.