Middle East

Tunisia Recovers 14 Migrants' Bodies After Dozens Drowned Off Coast

By Reuters
July 6, 2019 08:03 PM
African migrant sits inside a local Red Crescent chapter in Zarzis
An African migrant who a government source and the Tunisian Red Crescent said was rescued after the boat he was in capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off the Tunisian coast, sits inside a Red Crescent chapter in Zarzis, Tunisia, July 4, 2019.

TUNIS, TUNISIA - Tunisia's Coast Guard recovered on Saturday the bodies of 14 African migrants who drowned when their boat carrying more than 80 people sank after setting off for Europe from neighboring Libya, the Tunisian Red Crescent said.

Tunisian fishermen rescued four people but one later died at a hospital, the U.N. refugee agency UNHCR said Thursday. The others on the overcrowded boat were feared drowned.

At least 65 migrants heading for Europe from Libya drowned last May when their boat capsized off Tunisia.

Libya's west coast is a main departure point for African migrants hoping to reach Europe, though numbers have dropped because of an Italian-led effort to disrupt smuggling networks and support the Libyan Coast Guard.

Although the fighting in Libya has made the situation more difficult for human smugglers, international aid officials have warned it could also prompt more Libyans to flee their country.

Libyans who are picked up by the Libyan Coast Guard are routinely taken back to Libya and detained. The United Nations has pleaded with Libya's government to free the detainees, some of whom have been locked up for years.

In May, 108 migrants and refugees were sent to the Tajoura detention center near Tripoli, which was hit by airstrikes on Tuesday night that killed at least 53 people.

Related Stories

Central American migrants stand on a raft to cross the Suchiate River from Guatemala to Mexico, as the Tacana volcano stands tall near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico, early Monday, June 10, 2019. Mexican and U.S. officials reached an accord late Friday that…
Immigration
From Libya to Texas, Tragedies Illustrate Plight of Migrants
They are trapped in squalid detention centers on Libya’s front lines. They wash up on the banks of the Rio Grande. They sink without a trace — in the Mediterranean, in the Pacific or in waterways they can’t even name. A handful fall out of airplanes’ landing gear
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 06, 2019
FILE - Migrants from Cameroon rest while waiting with other migrants from Africa and Haiti to request humanitarian visas, issued by the Mexican government, to cross the country towards the United States, in Tapachula, Mexico June 27, 2019.
Immigration
African Migrants in Record Numbers Head for US via Latin America
Pulled by the American dream and pushed by violence, migrants mostly from Cameroon and DRC come while they still have a chance
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 05, 2019
A migrant carries his belongings at a detention center for mainly African migrants, that was hit by an airstrike in the Tajoura suburb of Tripoli, Libya July 3, 2019.
Africa
UN: Release All Refugees, Migrants from Libyan Detention Centers
Most of the 53 people killed and more than 130 injured in the airstrike on the Tajoura detention center were refugees and migrants from Africa
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
July 05, 2019
The Dutch-flagged Sea-Watch 3 ship docks at the Lampedusa harbor, Italy, early Saturday, June 29, 2019. Forty migrants have disembarked on a tiny Italian island after the captain of the German aid ship which rescued them docked without permission…
Europe
Ship with 54 Migrants Barred from Docking in Italy
An Italian humanitarian group barred from docking in Lampedusa said Friday that the conditions of 54 migrants rescued at sea are rapidly deteriorating but there is no boat coming from Malta to allow the migrants' transfer.
Default Author Profile
By Associated Press
July 05, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters