Middle East

Tunisia's Moderate Ennahda VP Mourou to Run in Presidential Elections

By Reuters
August 7, 2019 12:50 AM
FILE - First Vice President of the Assembly Abdel Fattah Mourou (C) arrives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Tunisia's parliamentary speaker Mohamed Ennaceur as interim president, July 25, 2019.
FILE - First Vice President of the Assembly Abdel Fattah Mourou (C) arrives to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Tunisia's parliamentary speaker Mohamed Ennaceur as interim president, July 25, 2019.

TUNIS, TUNISIA - Tunisia's biggest political party Ennahda named a candidate for presidential elections on Tuesday, the first time the moderate Islamist party has put up a nominee for the post since the country transitioned to democracy after the 2011 revolution.

Party vice president Abdel Fattah Mourou, 71, a lawyer, will run in elections due to be held two months early on Sept. 15 following the death of president Beji Caid Essebsi last month.

Liberal Prime Minister Youssef Chahed will also stand, his Tahaya Tounes party said last week, making him one of the likely frontrunners to succeed Essebsi.

Other candidates who have announced their intention to run include liberal former Prime Minister Mehdi Jomaa and Moncef Marzouki, who served as interim president for three years after autocrat Zine El Abidine Ben Ali was toppled.

Essebsi was chosen in the first democratic presidential election in 2014.

FILE - Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi gestures during a press conference in Tunis, Oct. 25, 2018.

One of Ennahda's most moderate leaders, Mourou has long demanded reforms to the party to make it more open and to distance it from the Muslim Brotherhood in other Arab countries.

Critics say Mourou is two-faced, however, and holds contradictory positions on the role of the Islam in society.

"Mourou is a highly regarded figure in Tunisia, he is able to unite Tunisians and to find consensus between rivals. This is what Tunisia needs now," Imed Khmiri, a senior Ennahda official, told Reuters.

Mourou is currently acting speaker of parliament after former speaker Mohamed Ennaceur became interim president.

Tunisia's president mainly has authority over foreign and defense policy, governing alongside a prime minister chosen by parliament who has authority over domestic affairs.

Related Stories

Tunisian President Beji Caid Essebsi gestures during a press conference in Tunis, Oct. 25, 2018.
Middle East
Tunisian President Essebsi Dies at 92
Beji Caid Essebsi was the country's first democratically elected president, coming to power in 2014, three years after the Arab Spring uprising ousted longtime authoritarian Ben Ali
Default Author Profile
By VOA News
July 25, 2019
Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed addresses the parliament on the country's anti-corruption fight on July 20, 2017, in Tunis.
Middle East
Tunisia PM to Run for President Following Essebsi's Death
Essebsi, 92, a secularist who helped guide the transition to democracy after a 2011 revolution, was buried at a state funeral on Saturday
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
July 31, 2019
FILE - A Tunisian draped in the national flag arrives at a polling station to vote in La Marsa, outskirts of Tunis, Tunisia, Dec, 21, 2014.
Extremism Watch
Tunisia's Upcoming Elections Vulnerable to Terror Threats, Experts Warn
The elections are considered critical for Tunisians in consolidating their democratic process
Default Author Profile
By Rikar Hussein
July 09, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters