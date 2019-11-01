Middle East

Turkey and Russia Launch Joint Patrols in Syria

By VOA News
November 1, 2019 07:01 PM
Turkish and Russian patrol is seen near the town of Darbasiyah, Syria, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019. Turkey and Russia launched joint…
Turkish and Russian patrol is seen near the town of Darbasiyah, Syria, Nov. 1, 2019.

Turkey and Russia have held their first round of joint patrols in Syria as part of a deal that forced Kurdish forces away from Turkey's border.

The patrols began Friday near the border town of Derbasiyeh, where Kurdish fighters have already pulled out.

The Turkish Defense Ministry said an initial patrol covered an area 87 kilometers long and 10 kilometers wide and said, "The first joint patrol was completed as planned." The Russian Defense Ministry said the joint patrol included nine military vehicles, protected by an armored personnel carrier.

The patrols follow an agreement that Russia and Turkey signed last week, which gave Kurdish forces 150 hours to withdraw from territory along Syria's border with Turkey.

Turkey and Russia launched joint patrols, Nov. 1, 2019, in northeastern Syria, under a deal that halted a Turkish offensive against Syrian Kurdish fighters.

That deal halted a Turkish offensive against the Kurdish forces that followed U.S. President Donald Trump's withdrawal of 1,000 U.S. troops from northern Syria in early October.

The Kurdish forces had been aiding the U.S. in the fight against Islamic State fighters, and many Kurdish leaders criticized the United States for the withdrawal. Turkey views the Kurdish fighters as terrorists.

The cease-fire deal also allowed Syrian government forces to move back into border regions that they had been absent from for years.

Also Friday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Istanbul about Ankara's plans to repatriate Syrian refugees to a proposed northeastern "safe zone" in Syria.

Guterres said the United Nations would study the plan and "stressed the basic principles relating to the voluntary, safe and dignified return of refugees," the U.N. said in a statement.

Turkey has long wanted to create a "safe zone" just across its border in Syria to resettle some of the 3.6 million Syrian refugees it has taken in during the conflict. Turkish officials say the "safe zone" could house up to 2 million refugees and has said that all returns would be on a voluntary basis.

Related Stories

Turkish soldiers patrol along a wall on the border line between Turkey and Syria, in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in…
Middle East
Turkey Says Its Forces Captured 18 Syrian Soldiers in Syria
Official says soldiers were captured during Turkish reconnaissance southeast of Ras al-Ayn, but didn't say when
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 11:12
House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., left, and Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, the ranking member,…
USA
US House Lawmakers Rebuke Turkey for Syria Invasion   
Democratic House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel characterizes legislation as an effort to insure Turkish president faces consequences for his behavior in Syria
Katherine Gypson
By Katherine Gypson
Tue, 10/29/2019 - 19:42
Isam Abdi opened the Mandy Restaurant and its success has allowed him and his family to build a new life in Istanbul after escaping the Syrian civil war. (Dorian Jones/VOA
Europe
Many Syrian Refugees in Turkey Want to Stay, Despite Erdogan Plan to Force Their Return
Erdogan pledged to return millions of Syrian refugees to their homes, but analysts warn of diplomatic and refugee opposition
Default Author Profile
By Dorian Jones
Thu, 10/31/2019 - 20:11
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq