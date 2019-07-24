Middle East

Turkey Not Satisfied With US Proposal for Syrian Safe Zone

By Associated Press
July 24, 2019 10:30 AM
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavugoglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, Wednesday, July 24, 2019.
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavugoglu speaks during a news conference in Ankara, Turkey, July 24, 2019.

ANKARA, TURKEY - Turkey on Wednesday slammed a new U.S. proposal for a so-called “safe zone” in northern Syria, saying it was “not satisfactory” and warning that Ankara may launch a new offensive to secure its border if an agreement isn’t reached soon.

According to Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, U.S. envoy James Jeffrey and other U.S. officials held talks with Turkish officials in Ankara about Syria, including the setting up of a safe zone along the Turkey-Syrian border.

“The United States must come with proposals that are satisfactory to us or are close to our proposals,” Cavusoglu said, adding that Turkey’s patience “has run out.”

Turkey views Kurdish fighters who have battled the Islamic State group alongside U.S. forces as terrorists, allied with a Kurdish insurgency within Turkey. Ankara wants the safe zone established east of the Euphrates River to keep the Kurdish fighters away from the border region.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched two cross-border offensives against IS and the Kurdish fighters. It has recently been sending reinforcements to its border area, signaling a possible new offensive.

Cavusoglu, speaking to reporters at a joint news conference with visiting Nicaraguan counterpart, Denis Moncada, said the U.S. delegation had offered new proposals on the safe zone, including possible joint patrols and “who would be in it and who would enter.” He did not elaborate on what was unsatisfactory about the new Washington proposal.

The U.S. Embassy in Ankara said the issues discussed included “proposals to enhance Turkey’s security along the border in northeast Syria.”

“The discussions were forthright, positive and productive,” the embassy statement read. “The U.S. and Turkey continue to exchange views on mutual concerns in Syria and we look forward to continuing these discussions, including through military-to-military consultations.”

Turkey and the U.S. have been divided on the size of the safe zone, who would control it and the degree to which the Kurdish fighters would pull back. Ankara wants Turkish troops to control the zone.

“Our wish is for a safe zone to be established soon,” Cavusoglu added. “Otherwise, we will do whatever is necessary ourselves.”

Related Stories

Former U.S. Ambassador to Iraq James Jeffrey speaks during a hearing on Iran before the House Foreign Affairs Committee at Capitol Hill in Washington on Oct. 11, 2017.
Middle East
Turkey Threatens Attack on Syrian Kurds as US Envoy Holds Talks With Ankara
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu reiterates Ankara's commitment to secure Turkey's border by the creation of a safe zone up to 32 kilometers deep inside Syria.
Default Author Profile
By Dorian Jones
July 22, 2019
Syrian rescuers and civilians pull a man from the rubble of a building following an airstrike by regime forces in Maar Shurin on the outskirts of Maaret al-Numan in northwest Syria, July 16, 2019.
Middle East
UN: Humanitarian Situation in Syria Continues to Deteriorate
Special envoy to Syria appeals to international community to protect and support millions of vulnerable civilians who lack the bare essentials for survival
Default Author Profile
By Lisa Schlein
July 21, 2019
Some members of the secret library team gather in their underrground sanctuary in Daraya, Syria. (Photo courtesy of Ahmad Ma'dmani)
Extremism Watch
Syrian Secret Library Spins Tale of Hope in Chaos
A small group of young students tried to bring normalcy to chaos by creating a secret library deep underneath a bullet-ridden building in Syria
Default Author Profile
By Nisan Ahmado
July 23, 2019
Default Author Profile
Written By
Associated Press