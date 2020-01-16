Middle East

Turkey Targets Kurdish Rebels in Iraq, Killing 4 Yazidi Fighters

By Associated Press
January 16, 2020 09:04 AM
Map of Iraq showing the provinces of al-Anbar and Nineveh.
Map of Iraq showing Nineveh province.

IRBIL, IRAQ - Turkish airstrikes inside Iraq targeting members of an outlawed Kurdish rebel group have killed at least four minority Yazidi fighters allied with the rebels, an Iraqi army official said Thursday.

The strikes, which took place on Wednesday, hit a military pickup truck in the northern town of Sinjar in Nineveh province, said the army official, speaking on condition of anonymity under regulations.

The pickup was carrying members of the Iraqi Yazidi militia known as the Shingal Resistance Units, affiliated with the Kurdistan Worker’s Party, or PKK, which is fighting an insurgency in Turkey and has been outlawed by Ankara.

Kurdish television channels in northern Iraq reported that Yazidi commander Zardasht Shingali was among the dead and that another five fighters were wounded in the strikes.

In Baghdad, Iraq’s joint operations command said five people were killed in the attack in Sinjar. The different casualty tolls could not immediately be reconciled.

The Yazidi militia was formed in 2014, after the Islamic State group overran much of northern Iraq in August of that year and took over security in Sinjar after IS was pushed out of town in November 2015. It maintains strong relations with Kurdish groups such as the People’s Protection Units, or YPG, in Syria, and the PKK in Turkey.

Turkey has repeatedly struck the Yazidi militia positions in Sinjar in efforts to cut supply routes of the PKK. Also, a Turkish airstrike there last year killed Zaki Shingali, a PKK commander.

Elsewhere in Iraq, a car bombing wounded at least four Iraqi solders on a highway leading to a border crossing with Saudi Arabia, according to a statement from the Iraqi joint command.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack but it was suspected to have been carried out by remnants of the Islamic State group.

Related Stories

Hakkari province, Turkey
Middle East
PKK Attack in Southeast Turkey Wounds 17 Soldiers
Turkey's military says Kurdish rebels have detonated an improvised explosive device as a military vehicle passed by, wounding 17 soldiers. A military statement said the attack occurred Monday near the town of Yusekova, in the mainly Kurdish province of Hakkari. The statement said the soldiers were quickly evacuated and hospitalized. Four of them were in serious condition. The Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, has waged a three-decade long…
FILE - A woman wears Kurdish symbols and a sticker with a portrait of Abdullah Ocalan, the jailed leader of the rebel Kurdistan Workers' Party, or PKK, as she attends a protest of the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Berlin, Germany
Extremism Watch
US Move Against PKK Trio Seen Snarling Peace 
A recent U.S. move against Kurdish militant leaders in Turkey could complicate prospects for peace between the Turkish government and the country’s Kurdish minority, activists and analysts said.The U.S. on Tuesday offered cash rewards for information on three senior members of the Turkey-based Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which Turkey, the United States and the European Union consider a terrorist organization.
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
Thu, 11/08/2018 - 21:32
Kurdish soldiers stand guard at a rally in support of the Kurdish forces, in Qameshli, Syria, Oct. 23, 2019. (Yan Boechat/VOA)
Middle East
Kurdish Dreams Fade After Russia-Turkey Deal Ends Fighting
Syrian government and Russian forces are deploying in an area that has been semi-autonomous for years
Heather Murdock
By Heather Murdock
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 16:35
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage