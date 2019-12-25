Middle East

Turkey's Erdogan in Tunisia for Surprise Talks with President

By Reuters
December 25, 2019 07:47 AM
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Tunisia's President Kais Saied in Tunis, Dec. 25, 2019.
Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Tunisia's President Kais Saied in Tunis, Dec. 25, 2019.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrived in Tunisia on Wednesday in a surprise visit for talks with his Tunisian counterpart, his office said, in the first visit by a head of state since Tunisian presidential elections in the autumn.

The visit comes as Turkey has ramped up efforts to strike deals with nations on the Mediterranean, where Ankara has been at odds with Greece over resources off the coast of the divided island of Cyprus.

Last month, Turkey signed a maritime delimitation agreement with Libya's internationally recognized government, a move that enraged Greece. Athens says the deal violates international law, but Ankara says it aims to protect its rights in the region and is in full compliance with maritime laws.

In a statement, Erdogan's office said he was accompanied by his foreign and defense ministers, as well as his intelligence chief. It provided no further details on the content or purpose of the talks.

The visit is the first by a head of state to Tunisia since the election of President Kais Saied in October, after Tunisian parliamentary elections.

As part of its expanded cooperation with Tunisia's neighbor Libya, Ankara also signed a military-cooperation deal with Fayez al-Serraj's Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Erdogan has said Turkey may deploy troops in support of the GNA, which has been fighting off a months-long offensive by Khalifa Haftar's forces to the east of the country.

On Tuesday, Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said Turkey may need to draft a bill to send troops into Libya and added the parliament was currently working on it. Ankara's possible deployment into Libya has also alarmed Russia, which said it was very concerned by such a prospect.

Turkey has already sent military supplies to the GNA despite a United Nations arms embargo, according to a U.N. report seen by Reuters last month.

 

Related Stories

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks at the Kuala Lumpur Summit, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Dec. 19, 2019.
Europe
Turkey's Erdogan Warns of New Syrian Refugee Exodus as Tensions With Moscow Loom
Turkish leader says tens of thousands of refugees could leave Idlib after Russia-backed Syrian airstrikes in the province bordering Turkey
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Thu, 12/19/2019 - 15:12
The Bayraktar TB2 drone is pictured Dec. 16, 2019, at Gecitkale Airport in Famagusta in the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.
Europe
Turkey Deploys Armed Drones to Northern Cyprus as Tensions Escalate
Ankara ups the ante with deployment of armed drones on Mediterranean island, as scramble for energy escalates and broadens, threatening a face-off between Ankara and Israel
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Mon, 12/16/2019 - 09:48
In this photo provided by the Tunisian Presidency, Tunisian President Kais Saied, right, speaks with Tunisia's new Prime…
Africa
Tunisia Grapples With Post-Revolution Economic Slide
Since the 2011 revolution that overthrew the autocracy and introduced democratic rule, most economic indicators have weakened and Tunisia has fallen further into debt
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 12/04/2019 - 10:21
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage