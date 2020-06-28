Middle East

Turkish Powerships Ride Wave of Energy Crises

By AFP
June 28, 2020 12:51 AM
A picture taken on June 16, 2020 shows Raif bey powership docked in a shipyard of altinova district, in Yalova. - Four years…
FILE - A powership is docked in a shipyard in Yalova, Turkey, June 16, 2020.

ALTINOVA, TURKEY - A Turkish company's expertise in turning freighters built for carrying coal or sand into mobile power stations is proving to be an antidote to woes brought onto energy supply projects by the coronavirus.

Floating electricity plants known as powerships come into their own when conflicts or other crises make the construction of land-based power stations difficult.

The novel coronavirus pandemic is such a crisis, having forced many companies to shut down and bringing construction to a halt.

Enter Karpowership, which has been building floating plants for almost 15 years by converting old freight ships, making it a leading player in the industry with a fleet of 25 powerships.

The pandemic has created a windfall for the Turkish company by playing to the advantages of its floating power plants, especially the unbeatable delivery times: 60 days maximum to anywhere in the world.

Lockdown measures taken by several countries for months have obstructed progress of conventional power plant projects, whose construction already takes several years even in normal times.

"Credit committees were not approving credits, suppliers weren't able to meet their timelines, (and) workers weren't able to do constructions on site," Zeynep Harezi, Karpowership's chief commercial officer, told AFP.

"So, the demand for our powerships naturally increased. We are now speaking to more than a dozen countries who requested powerships as soon as possible," she added.

Powerships have existed since the 1930s.

The principle is simple: a merchant vessel is converted into a floating power plant, typically fueled by diesel or liquid gas used to generate electricity.

It then travels to its destination where it connects to the local grid, supplying a steady stream of power.

Juicy Libyan contract?

Karpowership has deployed 19 such plants in 11 countries in Africa, the Middle East and Asia as well as Cuba.

The floating plants provide more than half of the electricity consumed by several West African countries, including Guinea-Bissau, The Gambia and Sierra Leone.

They are particularly suitable for countries whose capacity is insufficient to meet growing demand, or where infrastructure has been destroyed by conflict.

According to Turkish media, Karpowership is in talks about sending several powerships to war-torn Libya, where Turkey supports the U.N.-recognized government based in Tripoli.

Ankara earlier this month sent a delegation including the foreign and finance ministers to Tripoli for talks.

Without saying whether those talks covered a potential contract for Karpowership, the company said it was ready to deploy powerships "from this summer onwards" to supply 1,000 megawatts (MW) or "eight hours of additional electricity" per day to a country facing massive blackouts.

Taking a risk

To meet delivery deadlines quickly, the company invests massively to build ships before they have been ordered, a calculated risk.

"There, you see a billion dollars sitting on the dock," Harezi said, pointing to six powerships of different sizes moored in a shipyard in northwestern Turkey, pending the signing of deals.

"At the shipyard, it takes around 18 months to build a ship, but since we are doing our construction back to back, we can produce our ships in six months," explained Deniz Yalcindag, a Karpowership engineer.

Some observers say that the powerships can never be more than temporary solutions for countries with insufficient or obsolete infrastructure.

But that is simply a "psychological barrier," Harezi objects, saying the floating plants can remain in place for up to 25 years, protected by a special coating applied to their hulls.

The company has big dreams and plans to double the size of its fleet in the next five years, hoping to also attract business from developed countries. 

Related Stories

FILE - European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell speaks during an online news conference following a video conference of European Foreign and Defense Ministers meeting at the Europa building in Brussels, June 16, 2020.
Europe
EU Slams Turkey's Actions Along Greek Border, Drilling in East Mediterranean
Brussels backs Athens but fails to lay out stiff reprisals against Ankara
Default Author Profile
By Anthee Carassava
Sat, 06/27/2020 - 08:02
Somali soldiers attend a training session during the opening ceremony of a Turkish military base in Mogadishu, Somalia…
Africa
Civilian Killed in Attack on Turkey Military Training Center in Somalia
Turkey inaugurated the military facility in Somalia’s capital on Sept. 30, 2017
Harun Maruf
By Harun Maruf
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 16:32
FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron conducts a phone call in his office at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, on April 21, 2020.
Europe
France 'Won’t Tolerate' Turkey’s Behavior in Libya, Macron Says
French president accuses Turkey of being an obstacle to peace by sending arms to the Tripoli-based forces
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 06/23/2020 - 02:00
Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu speaks during a joint press conference with Italy's Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio, in Ankara, Turkey, June 19, 2020. Turkey and Italy continue to work for a lasting peace and political solution in Libya.
Middle East
Turkey Seeks Diplomatic Gains After Risky Libya Military Intervention
Turkey's military intervention in Libya appears to be a game-changer, now Ankara is trying to use its success to leverage western allies
Dorian Jones
By Dorian Jones
Sat, 06/20/2020 - 13:43
AFP logo
By
AFP

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage