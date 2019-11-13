Two Dead as Israel, Palestinian Militants Trade Strikes

Israeli forces carried out airstrikes Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, while militants there fired fresh barrages of rockets into Israel.

Palestinian health officials and the militant group Islamic Jihad said the Israeli strikes killed two people, raising the death toll to 12 since the latest round of violence began Tuesday.

The Israeli Defense Forces said militants had fired more than 200 rockets.

The rocket fire began in response to an Israeli airstrike that killed an Islamic Jihad commander in Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the commander, Bahaa Abu el-Atta, was responsible for many of the recent rocket attacks from Gaza into Israel, and that he had been planning further attacks.