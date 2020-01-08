Middle East

Two Rockets Fall Inside Baghdad's Green Zone

By Reuters
January 08, 2020 05:21 PM
Map of Green Zone, Baghdad, Iraq
Green Zone

BAGHDAD - Two rockets fell on Wednesday inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions, but caused no casualties, the Iraqi military said.

Sirens were sounding inside the Green Zone. Police sources told Reuters at least one rocket fell 100 meters from the U.S. Embassy.

"Two Katyusha rockets fall inside the Green Zone without causing casualties. Details to follow," the military said.

Two loud blasts followed by sirens had been heard in Baghdad, Reuters witnesses said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Iran launched missiles at U.S. forces in Iraq overnight in retaliation for the killing by the United States last week of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, raising concern about a wider war in the Middle East.

Related Stories

Chaldean Archbishop Yousif Mirkis of Kirkuk, Iraq, speaks to reporters in Paris, Jan. 17, 2017. (L. Bryant/VOA)
VOA News on Iran
Iraqis Want De-escalation and Dialogue, Chaldean Archbishop Says
Iraqis are fearful about the continued use of their territory as a battleground, says the religious leader in Kirkuk
Default Author Profile
By Dale Gavlak
Wed, 01/08/2020 - 13:31
Mourners escort the flag-draped coffin of Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of Iran-backed militias during his funeral…
Extremism Watch
More Proxy Violence Looming After Iran Revenge Attack on US Forces in Iraq, Experts Warn
Soleimani was considered Iran's most powerful figure after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
Default Author Profile
By Rikar Hussein
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 23:57
This aerial photo taken from a helicopter shows Ain al-Asad air base in the western Anbar desert, Iraq, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019…
VOA News on Iran
Iran Fires Missiles at 2 Iraqi Air Bases Housing US Forces
President Trump says he will address nation Wednesday morning (VOA will stream the statement LIVE); Iran says attack meant to avenge US killing of top general Qassem Soleimani
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Tue, 01/07/2020 - 18:35
Reuters logo
Written By
Reuters

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage