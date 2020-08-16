Middle East

UAE Phone Lines to Israel Open After Accord to Normalize Relations 

August 16, 2020 07:46 AM
FILE - Logos of Israeli mobile phone company Cellcom, are seen on a mobile phone in this picture illustration taken in Jerusalem, Dec. 19, 2019.

DUBAI - Telephone lines between the United Arab Emirates and Israel were open on Sunday in a development the Israeli communications minister hailed as important for normalizing ties between the countries. 

It was not clear when exactly a block on telephone calls made from the UAE to Israel was lifted, but historically calls had not been possible. Reuters made several calls from the UAE to Israel on Sunday. 

The UAE's Telecoms Regulatory Authority did not immediately respond to a request to comment. 

More Israeli news websites that were previously blocked in the UAE were also able to be viewed on UAE internet connections on Sunday. 

Israel and the UAE on Thursday announced an agreement that will lead to a full normalization of diplomatic relations between the two states. 

"I congratulate the United Arab Emirates on the unblocking," Israeli Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel said on Twitter. 

"Many economic opportunities will now open up, and these trust-building steps are important for advancing the countries' interests." 

The UAE's two main telecoms operators Du and Etisalat did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

