Middle East

UN: 17 Civilians Killed in 3rd Attack on Yemen Market

By AFP
December 26, 2019 10:12 AM
Shiite Houthi tribesmen hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a tribal gathering showing support for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday Sept. 21, 2019. Yemen's Houthi rebels said late Friday night that they were halting drone…
FILE - Shi'ite Houthi tribesmen hold their weapons as they chant slogans during a tribal gathering showing support for the Houthi movement, in Sana'a, Yemen.

SANAA, YEMEN - Seventeen civilians were killed in an attack in a market in Yemen's northern Saada governorate, the United Nations said, the third deadly assault on the same location in just over a month.

The attacks come despite relative calm in Yemen, where large-scale combat between government troops — backed by a Saudi-led military coalition — and the Iran-aligned Huthi rebels has largely subsided.

The U.N. said 12 Ethiopian migrants were among the 17 civilians killed in the incident on Tuesday at the al-Raqw market in Saada governorate, a Huthi rebel stronghold.

At least 12 people were wounded, it said, without saying who was responsible or what weaponry was used.

The Saudi-led coalition acknowledged on Thursday it had carried out an operation in Monabbih, a Saada district where the market is located.

The Joint Incident Assessment Team (JIAT) — which the coalition established but says operates independently — will investigate "the possibility of collateral damage," coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said in a statement.

The coalition did not provide further details.

An attack on al-Raqw market on November 22 killed 10 civilians, again including Ethiopian nationals, and just days later, at least another 10 civilians were killed and 22 wounded in a second such incident.

"The attacks on al-Raqw market raise deeply troubling questions about the commitment of the parties to the conflict to uphold international humanitarian law," Lise Grande, the U.N.'s humanitarian coordinator for Yemen, said Wednesday.

"Every attack of this kind is a gross violation," she said in a statement.

The U.N. says 89 civilians have either been killed or wounded in the attacks on the market.

Tens of thousands of people, mostly civilians, have been killed and millions displaced since March 2015, when the Saudi-led coalition intervened in Yemen's conflict.

Related Stories

A Houthi rebel fighter fires in the air during a gathering aimed at mobilizing more fighters for the Houthi movement, in Sanaa,…
Extremism Watch
Analysts: Seized Weapons Show Iran's Deep Involvement in Yemen's War
A UN resolution, adopted in 2015, bans the supply of weapons to Houthi rebels in Yemen 
Default Author Profile
By Sirwan Kajjo
Thu, 12/12/2019 - 18:59
Sudanese troops with a military coalition in Yemen backed by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates detect mines at a…
Africa
PM: Sudan Cuts Troops in Yemen by Two-Thirds
The country has been involved in Yemen's civil war as part of the Saudi-led coalition that has been fighting Houthi rebels since 2015
Naba Mohiedeen
By Naba Mohiedeen
Wed, 12/11/2019 - 14:35
Children walk as they collect empty plastic bottles in a street in Sanaa, Yemen November 21, 2019. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi -…
Middle East
In Yemen, Signs of De-escalation in Fighting
UN envoy says Saudi coalition airstrikes down dramatically in last two weeks
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 11/22/2019 - 17:31
AFP logo
Written By
AFP

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage