Middle East

UN Chief Urges US to Lift Sanctions on Iran

By Margaret Besheer
June 30, 2021 05:09 PM
(FILES) A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on November 6, 2019, shows the interior of the…
FILE - A file handout picture released by Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on Nov. 6, 2019, shows the interior of the Fordow (Fordo) Uranium Conversion Facility in Qom, in the north of the country. (AFP photo/Ho/Atomic Energy Organization of Iran)

The U.N. secretary-general has called on the United States to lift its sanctions on Iran and for both countries to return to the 2015 nuclear deal. 

"I appeal to the United States to lift or waive its sanctions outlined in the plan, extend the waivers with regard to the trade in oil with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and fully renew waivers for nuclear non-proliferation projects in the framework of the Plan," Antonio Guterres wrote in a report, which the Security Council discussed on Wednesday. 

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media as U.N. General Assembly appointed him for a second five-year term…
FILE - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks to the media in New York City, New York, June 18, 2021.

Guterres said he was encouraged by recent diplomatic efforts to bring the two parties back into full implementation of the deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action — or JCPOA — which has been close to collapsing since former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States in May 2018 and reimposed unilateral sanctions. 

In response, Tehran resumed some of its nuclear activities, and in July 2019 it breached the deal by exceeding limits on both uranium enrichment and stockpile levels. Tehran has since gone even further, enriching uranium up to 60% and expanding its stockpile beyond JCPOA allowed limits. 

Since April, there have been six rounds of talks in Vienna between Iran and the powers that remain in the deal — Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia — aimed at a return by the U.S. to the nuclear deal. The JCPOA initially gradually lifted international sanctions on Iran in exchange for limits on its nuclear activities. 

The Biden administration has said it wants to return to the deal, but the U.S., along with Britain, France and Germany, has warned that the talks cannot drag on indefinitely. 

"Time for reaching a decision is fast approaching," Britain's U.N. Ambassador Barbara Woodward said. "We cannot guarantee that the same terms for a deal will be on offer later in the year." She urged Iran's president-elect, Ebrahim Raisi, to set the country "on a different course." 

FILE PHOTO: Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2021. Majid…
FILE - Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi speaks during a news conference in Tehran, Iran, June 21, 2021.

The Western allies also expressed concern Wednesday about Tehran's violations of its nuclear commitments. 

"In particular, Iran continues installing and operating numbers and types of centrifuges beyond JCPOA limits; producing quantities and enrichment levels of uranium well beyond the deal's limits, including enrichment up to 60% U-235; and producing uranium metal," said U.S. Deputy U.N. Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis. 

Iran has always denied that its nuclear activities are for military purposes, and says steps taken since 2019 are "reversible." 

"While we are sincere and serious in current negotiations, our ultimate goal is only to ensure implementation of the deal as is by all — no more, no less," Iran's U.N. ambassador, Majid Takht Ravanchi, told the council. 

Russia's and China's envoys said the U.S. must take the lead in returning to the deal without pre-conditions since it is the one that left, stressing the need for all sanctions to be lifted. Then, they said, Iran should also come back into compliance. 

"This is the right way to bring the Iranian nuclear deal back on track and achieve de-escalation of the situation in the region," said China's Deputy U.N. Ambassador Geng Shuang.

Related Stories

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, right, welcomes Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid to their meeting in Rome, Italy, June 27, 2021.
Middle East
Israel Voices Opposition to Revamped Iran Nuclear Deal
Top Israeli, US diplomats meet in Rome
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Sun, 06/27/2021 - 05:53 PM
(FILES) In this handout photo taken released on May 1, 2021 by the EU Delegation in Vienna shows delegation members from the…
USA
Iran Says Nuclear Deal Salvageable but ‘Will Not Negotiate Forever’
Iran and the United States have been holding indirect talks on reviving the 2015 agreement between Tehran and six powers that imposed restrictions on Tehran's nuclear activities in exchange for lifting international sanctions
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 06/26/2021 - 01:29 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken talks during a joint news conference with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, …
Middle East
US Could Quit Iran Nuclear Deal if Talks Do Not Advance
Blinken addresses reporters after meeting with French foreign minister
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 11:47 AM
Margaret Besheer
By
Margaret Besheer

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage