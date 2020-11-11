Middle East

UN Condemns Libyan Lawyer's Killing; HRW Urges Probe

By Agence France-Presse
November 11, 2020 06:44 PM
FILE PHOTO: Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar at the Parliament in Athens
FILE - Moments before she was killed, lawyer Hanan al-Barassi had been broadcasting a live Facebook video in which she criticized allies of the east's military strongman, Khalifa Haftar, pictured above, and vowed to reveal their alleged crimes.

TRIPOLI, LIBYA - The U.N. mission to Libya has condemned the killing of a lawyer and women's rights activist who was shot in her car in the east of the country.

"UNSMIL strongly condemns the killing of lawyer Hanan al-Barassi" on Tuesday "in broad daylight, in Benghazi by unidentified armed men," the organization said Wednesday.

Barassi, 46, was well-known in the media and frequently spoke out for female victims of violence in videos that she then broadcast on social media. She also ran a local women's rights group.

Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Wednesday called for authorities in eastern Libya to "promptly investigate the apparent politically motivated killing" of Barassi.

"The killing of an outspoken lawyer in broad daylight in Benghazi will send chills through activists across the region," said Hanan Salah, senior Libya researcher at the New York-based HRW.

"This brutal killing smacks of a cold-blooded execution," she said. "Armed groups in Benghazi seem to think they are invincible and immune from accountability. The authorities there need to prove them wrong and ensure that they face justice for their crimes."

Barassi was buried the same day in a Benghazi cemetery. Images of her funeral were widely shared online, some showing her tombstone reading "Martyr for Truth.”

Criticism of Haftar

Moments before she was killed, Barassi had been broadcasting a live Facebook video in which she criticized allies of the east's military strongman, Khalifa Haftar, and vowed to reveal their alleged crimes.

Haftar joined the condemnations of Barassi's killing and sent condolences to her family and friends, in a statement issued by his spokesman.

The U.N. mission said Barassi "had been a vocal critic of corruption, abuse of power and human rights violations.”

"Her tragic death illustrates the threats faced by Libyan women as they dare to speak out," it said, also urging a prompt investigation and justice for the perpetrators.

The killing sparked an outpouring of anger in Libya, which has endured years of lawlessness and conflict since the toppling and killing of longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi in a 2011 uprising.

The country has been divided between a U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord based in Tripoli and a rival administration in the east backed by Haftar.

Related Stories

Libyan Investigators Find More Mass Graves in Recaptured City
00:00:48
Quick Takes
Libyan Investigators Find More Mass Graves in Recaptured City
Libyan authorities have dug 12 bodies from four more unmarked graves in the city of Tarhouna, adding to the scores of corpses already discovered since the area was recaptured in June by the Government of National Accord (GNA). (Reuters)
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 10/28/2020 - 07:26 PM
Troops loyal to Libya's internationally recognized government patrol the area in Zamzam, near Abu Qareen, Sept. 15, 2020.
Africa
Libya Cease-Fire 'Critical' Step Toward Peace, Stability, UN Chief Says 
The two main warring parties have been negotiating under UN auspices since February to reach a permanent nationwide truce
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Fri, 10/23/2020 - 01:20 PM
AFP logo
By
Agence France-Presse

Special Project

Middle East

Shoura - An Experiment in Reconciliation in Post-Islamic State Iraq

More Coverage