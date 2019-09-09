Middle East

UN Confirms Iran Installing New Centrifuges

By VOA News
September 9, 2019 07:15 AM
Acting Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, IAEA, Cornel Feruta from Romania waits for the start of the IAEA board of governors meeting at the International Center in Vienna, Austria, Sept. 9, 2019.

The U.N.'s nuclear watchdog agency said Monday its inspectors confirmed Iran is installing more advanced centrifuges that can be used to refine uranium.

An International Atomic Energy Agency statement said the equipment includes several types of centrifuges prohibited under the 2015 nuclear deal Iran reached with a group of world powers that limited its nuclear program in exchange for sanctions relief.

The confirmation comes days after Iranian officials announced the move.  It was the latest step Iran has taken away from the nuclear agreement as it complains European nations are not doing enough to help Iran's oil sector deal with U.S. sanctions.

Iran earlier decided to break the limit on the amount of enriched uranium it is allowed to hold at one time, and a limit on the level to which it can enrich.

The United States imposed its sanctions after abandoning the agreement last year.  President Donald Trump has said he wants to negotiate a new deal, but one that also includes limitations on Iran's ballistic missile program and a longer timeline than the original agreement struck under the administration of his predecessor Barack Obama.

Despite openly taking steps to go against limitations specified in the agreement, Iran says it will continue to work with the IAEA to allow inspections of its nuclear facilities.

