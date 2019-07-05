Middle East

UN Envoy for Syria Urges Russia to Help Stabilize Idlib

By Associated Press
July 5, 2019 01:19 PM
Displaced Syrians gather in a field near a camp for displaced people in the village of Atme, in northern Idlib province, May 8, 2019.
FILE - Displaced Syrians gather in a field near a camp for displaced people in the village of Atme, in the jihadist-held northern Idlib province, May 8, 2019.

MOSCOW - The U.N.'s special envoy for Syria on Friday urged Russia to help stabilize the violence in northwestern Idlib province and support drafting the nation's new constitution.

During talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Geir Pedersen voiced hope that Russia and Turkey could help reduce tensions in Idlib.

``It's a very difficult situation,'' he said. ``And I hope that the cooperation between Russia and Turkey will help to stabilize the situation in Idlib.''

Russia and Turkey have closely coordinated their actions in Syria, signing a de-escalation deal for Idlib, the last major rebel stronghold in Syria's eight-year civil war. That deal has recently been tested by increased fighting, raising the prospect of a government offensive and a major humanitarian crisis.

Pedersen said he would travel to Syria early next week for talks on forming a constitutional committee.

``We now seem to be closer to establishing a constitutional committee,'' he said, thanking Russia for helping the effort. ``The constitutional committee should be a door opener to a broader political process, and I also emphasized that we need confidence-building measures.''

Pedersen said that prisoner releases could help create favorable conditions for further peace settlement efforts.

``One possible confidence-building measure could be the release of substantial number of detainees and more information on missing persons,'' he said.

``The conflict has obviously been going on for too long, it created deep divisions within the Syrian society and untold suffering,'' Pedersen said.
 
Lavrov hailed Pedersen for helping create channels of communication between the Syrian government and the opposition, adding that forming a committee to work on a new constitution would mark a major step in the political process.

 

Related Stories

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres talks with members of the U.N. staff at U.N. headquarters, Jan. 3, 2017.
Middle East
UN Chief Urges Russia, Turkey to Stabilize Syria's Idlib 'Without Delay'
Russia, which supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in his country's civil war, and Turkey, long a backer of rebels, co-sponsored a de-escalation pact for the area that has been in place since last year. But the deal has faltered in recent months, forcing hundreds of thousands of civilians to flee.
By Reuters
June 19, 2019
Syria Idlib
Middle East
Syria Uses Familiar Tactic in Rebel Idlib: Bombing Civilians
The father could hardly bear seeing his 18-month-old daughter's panic every time the Syrian government warplanes flew over their home. Every day for a month, she ran to him to hide in his arms, tearful and breathless. Abdurrahim had refused to flee his hometown throughout years of violence, and he was determined to hold out through the new, intensified government offensive launched in April against Idlib province, the last significant territory held by Syria's rebels.…
By Associated Press
June 07, 2019
Plumes of smoke rise from a location, said to be Khan al Subul, Idlib province, Syria, following an airstrike, in this still image taken from a video uploaded May 28, 2019.
Middle East
Trump Tweets to Syria and its Allies Stop 'Bombing The Hell Out of Idlib'
President Donald Trump is demanding Syria, Russia and Iran stop "bombing the hell out of Idlib province in Syria." Trump said in a late Sunday tweet that the bombings are "indiscriminately killing many innocent civilians.""The world is watching this butchery. What is the purpose? What will it get you? STOP!" he wrote.
By Agence France-Presse
June 02, 2019
